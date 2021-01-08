Overwatch cosplayer makes a bang with explosive Junkrat outfit

When it comes to Overwatch cosplays, heroes like Mercy and D.Va take the medals for being the most popular. However, one cosplayer has created a Junkrat cosplay that blows all others out of the water.

Junkrat is an anti-hero that haunts Overwatch Support and DPS players nightmares. As soon as you hear “ladies and gentlemen, start your engines” you know that there’s a team-wide wipe incoming.

The troublesome Australian has become a fan favorite though, with one player even going so far as to measure how much the Junker carries on his back for viral a YouTube video.

One fan has taken a very different approach to showing off their Junkrat love, and has created a jaw dropping cosplay that has shocked fans even more than getting caught in your fifth Spike Trap of the round.

Fan creates insane Junkrat cosplay

As seen on Reddit, Axel_Nova12 shared an image that they created for imrielcosplay (Valentino Notari), a talented cosplay artist based out of Italy.

Seen surrounded in a halo of flames that has torched his hair in the same way as his virtual counterpart, laughing away as though he was on a theme park ride instead of sitting in front of a live explosion, the Italian has already managed to capture Junkrat’s likeness in his attitude alone, never mind in his oufit!

The cosplay itself is literal perfection. Valentino has beautifully recreated the Overwatch rebel’s iconic grenade straps that hold his spiked RIP-tyre snugly against his back, ready for deployment against an unfortunate enemy team.

What’s even more crazy is the fact that Valentino has convincingly created Junkrat’s iconic pegleg. It’s so realistic that, at first glance, you’d assume that the cosplayer himself actually had some form of prosthetic. It begs the question: how did he walk around with this?!

Fans react

It’s safe to say that fans are absolutely loving this rendition of the Aussie maniac, especially because male Overwatch heroes don’t get a lot of love in the cosplay sphere.

One fan gave the cosplay the highest possible marks, writing that they “gave it a 10!” This was followed by a similar comment which referred to the piece as being “God Tier.”

A final commenter complimented the post author’s photoshop skills, as they were clearly the mastermind behind the explosive background. Writing that “I’m more impressed by the photoshop,” the photographer has gotten some credit too.

All in all this cosplay is pretty insane, just as insane as Junkrat himself! Valentino has exploded into the Overwatch cosplay scene in style, and we can’t wait to see if he creates any more outfits in the future. Either way, it’s safe to say this that one has captured the attention of fans everywhere.