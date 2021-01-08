Logo
Overwatch cosplayer makes a bang with explosive Junkrat outfit

Published: 8/Jan/2021 17:26

by Lauren Bergin
Overwatch Junkrat Cosplay
Instagram: imrielcosplay, Blizzard Entertainment

When it comes to Overwatch cosplays, heroes like Mercy and D.Va take the medals for being the most popular. However, one cosplayer has created a Junkrat cosplay that blows all others out of the water.

Junkrat is an anti-hero that haunts Overwatch Support and DPS players nightmares. As soon as you hear “ladies and gentlemen, start your engines” you know that there’s a team-wide wipe incoming.

The troublesome Australian has become a fan favorite though, with one player even going so far as to measure how much the Junker carries on his back for viral a YouTube video.

One fan has taken a very different approach to showing off their Junkrat love, and has created a jaw dropping cosplay that has shocked fans even more than getting caught in your fifth Spike Trap of the round.

Junkrat attacks Temple of Anubis
Blizzard Entertainment
The maniacal Australian DPS is renowned for being able to wipe entire enemy teams with a single RIP-Tyre.

Fan creates insane Junkrat cosplay

As seen on Reddit, Axel_Nova12 shared an image that they created for imrielcosplay (Valentino Notari), a talented cosplay artist based out of Italy.

Seen surrounded in a halo of flames that has torched his hair in the same way as his virtual counterpart, laughing away as though he was on a theme park ride instead of sitting in front of a live explosion, the Italian has already managed to capture Junkrat’s likeness in his attitude alone, never mind in his oufit!

The cosplay itself is literal perfection. Valentino has beautifully recreated the Overwatch rebel’s iconic grenade straps that hold his spiked RIP-tyre snugly against his back, ready for deployment against an unfortunate enemy team.

What’s even more crazy is the fact that Valentino has convincingly created Junkrat’s iconic pegleg. It’s so realistic that, at first glance, you’d assume that the cosplayer himself actually had some form of prosthetic. It begs the question: how did he walk around with this?!

[Cosplay] Junkrat Cosplay – Hi guys how are you? Wanted to share with you this pic I’ve made to a friend. How many fans are of this crazy guy in here? Let me know and I hope you like the pic. from r/Overwatch

Fans react

It’s safe to say that fans are absolutely loving this rendition of the Aussie maniac, especially because male Overwatch heroes don’t get a lot of love in the cosplay sphere.

One fan gave the cosplay the highest possible marks, writing that they “gave it a 10!” This was followed by a similar comment which referred to the piece as being “God Tier.”

A final commenter complimented the post author’s photoshop skills, as they were clearly the mastermind behind the explosive background. Writing that “I’m more impressed by the photoshop,” the photographer has gotten some credit too.

All in all this cosplay is pretty insane, just as insane as Junkrat himself! Valentino has exploded into the Overwatch cosplay scene in style, and we can’t wait to see if he creates any more outfits in the future. Either way, it’s safe to say this that one has captured the attention of fans everywhere.

Amazing Reaper cosplay would make the perfect Overwatch skin

Published: 6/Jan/2021 10:39

by Lauren Bergin
Hellfire Reaper Cosplay and Skin Concept
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch’s resident villain Reaper has become one of the game’s most popular damage dealers. With a whole host of cool skins on offer for the infamous Talon agent, one cosplayer has brought an awesome skin concept to life.

Reaper is a pretty polarizing Overwatch character. While one of the key members of Overwatch’s enemy organization Talon, his former involvement with the Blackwatch squad and his fall from grace make him a difficult character to truly hate.

It’s also hard to hate him at the moment, because current glitches within Overwatch have left characters emoting all over the map on loop. While the American rebel is a force to be reckoned with, his dancing makes him seem a little more human.

Enter one cosplayer, who has given the infamous agent a physical form in the real world, but has added extra flair by cosplaying a skin concept that we want to see in-game.

Blizzard Entertainment
Reaper is a fearsome villain both on the virtual battlefield and in the game’s cinematics.

Cosplayer creates Hellspawn Reaper

Working off of a skin concept called “Hellspawn Reaper” by artist FonteArt, cosplayer and Overwatch fan My-Lil-Pwny (Warheart) took to Reddit to show off his take on the demonic design.

Adorned in deep burgundy armor decorated with tattered, fire themed fabric and a hood that would make an evil Little Red Riding Hood proud, this version of Reaper is truly terrifying.

The villain’s iconic mask has been warped and twisted as though it has been forged in the fires of hell itself, and a pair of devil horns protrude from his head whilst also adorning the shoulder plates of his armor.

Part of what gives the cosplay even more life though are the iconic weapons, which have been reimagined with spikes and tarnished gun metal to look as if they’ve been through some wars. Couple that with Warheart incorporating his own awesome tattoos into the mix and this cosplay really takes on a cool new edginess.

[Cosplay] Reaper Hellspawn Cosplay from r/Overwatch

Fans love this cosplay

While the whole thread sees compliments and positivity galore, this skin has sparked a debate around the future of Overwatch skins.

One fan notes that this skin is even better than a similar one that already exists in game, writing: “As much as I love the Hellfire skin, this one makes it look pathetic.”

Another goes on to say: “Blizzard should just pay creators that come up with skin ideas for them, because they sure as hell come up with better skin ideas than Blizzard themselves.” This has been an ongoing debate, as Reddit sees a whole host of skin concepts being posted every day, some of which truly deserve an in-game rendition.

On a more humorous note, one commenter told the cosplayer that he should “apply for a job as a skin” because of how well executed the cosplay was.

So, whether we’ll see Hellspawn Reaper in the future is up to Blizzard, but either this cosplay is a showstopper. We can’t wait to see if Warheart whips up another Overwatch cosplay in the future, but we won’t be forgetting this one anytime soon.