Nostalgia-fueled X-Men ’97 arcade clip has fans begging for full game

Scott Baird
Jubilee and Sunspot X-Men '97 arcade gameDisney

A clip from an upcoming episode of X-Men ’97 has fans begging Disney to make a new arcade beat ’em up starring Marvel’s uncanny mutants

The classic X-Men roster from the ’90s animated series has returned to X-Men ’97, and the writers have filled the show with fan service from all aspects of the franchise.

A clip from an upcoming episode of X-Men ’97 on Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube channel shows Jubilee and Sunspot trapped in the Mojoverse, where they fight Sentinels in a pixelated recreation of the classic X-Men arcade game.

Fans are salivating in the clip’s comment section, asking Marvel/Disney to turn this clip into a full game.

“Kind of wish this was a real game. (A TMNT Shredder’s Revenge style revival of the X-Men Arcade game, with added characters from X-Men ’97 as playable? Yes, please!)” one fan wrote, while another said, “I would buy this immediately.”

“Oh i love this!! The X-Men arcade game was sick!! We need this version too! Please,” another fan commented, while another wrote, “NOW WE NEED A NEW BEAT EM UP XMEN GAME.”

There’s certainly room for another X-Men arcade game, considering the popularity of the TMNT remasters/sequels, as well as the new Streets of Rage and Double Dragon games.

There’s also a distinct lack of new X-Men games in general, to say nothing of how many of their classic games cannot be played on modern systems, like X-Men vs. Street Fighter and X-Men Legends.

A sequel to the X-Men arcade game with characters from X-Men ’97 would be amazing, the kind of thing longtime fans have dreamed of for decades. The clip of Jubilee’s arcade game got a quarter of a million views in under a day, so fans are clearly want to welcome to die against the Master of Magnet once more.

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, DnD, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.

