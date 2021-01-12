Logo
Gaming

Nintendo insider drops info on rumored January Direct & new Switch model

Published: 12/Jan/2021 0:29

by Michael Gwilliam
Pixabay

Share

Nintendo Direct Nintendo Switch

With rumors of a January Nintendo Direct and even a new advanced Switch model announcement swirling around gaming communities, a French insider is claiming to reveal some new information.

For some time now, eagle-eyed Nintendo fans have been spotting updates happening to the Direct archive website and YouTube playlists, further fueling anticipation for a big announcement.

While nothing is set in stone quite yet, French leaker Nintend’Alerts took to Twitter to reveal some news they claim to have heard. As always, take this rumor with a grain of salt, but do keep in mind that the user had previously leaked information about the Switch Lite in 2019.

Responding to a post from fellow insider Kelios about the Japanese Nintendo Direct playlist being updated, Nintend’Alerts wrote that there might be information coming very soon.

When pressed about if there would be details regarding software in addition to hardware, the insider responded that while he expects just hardware info, it seems logical that news about games will follow.

That said, the announcement itself, if real, could just be focusing on the new Switch console, or whatever hardware it is. “Personally, I haven’t heard of a Direct, just a possible hardware announcement very, very soon,” Nintend’Alerts added.

As for when the news will drop, they claimed that it will come in the “near future” on Monday or Tuesday, though it’s unclear if the leaker meant January 11 or 12 or in the following weeks.

Furthermore, they added that the product may be “limited.” In that case, it’s anyone’s guess what hardware the insider was talking about, though they may have added one final clue.

“It might be time to release a Zelda console whether it’s a new model or a classic one,” Nintend’Alerts said, potentially alluding to a potential release date for Breath of the Wild 2 being announced.

Speculation about a potential new Nintendo Switch reached a boiling point last week when a dataminer was able to find some details hidden within the console’s firmware.

The advanced Switch, codenamed “Aula,” is believed to have 4K capabilities and “substantially” better battery life.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what Nintendo has in store for us, but signs are pointing to a reveal of some sort happening soon.

FIFA

FIFA 21 players reveal their biggest factor in Team of the Year votes

Published: 12/Jan/2021 0:26

by Bill Cooney

Share

FUT

We asked FIFA 21 players what they were basing their Team of the Year votes on this year, and the results are finally in – so let’s take a look at what you’re focusing on as you make your picks.

The Team of the Year promo usually introduces some of the best, non-ICON cards available in FIFA each year. For 21, things are working a bit differently, with EA just opening up the player voting on January 7.

Who exactly is going to be featured remains unknown, but we do know they’ll be among the best of the best of the world’s top players from the list of nominees, making it incredibly difficult to pick out just a few ahead of time.

EA SPORTS
The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).

But what are players thinking about when it comes to choosing the team they want to see with their all-important vote? In an effort to better understand the FIFA community, we put out a poll on our Twitter page, @UltimateTeamUK, and asked you to tell us yourself.

Players with no idea what they were basing their vote on tallied in third, with 14.8% of the 3,251 total votes we received – and at least it’s good to see players participating even if they’re just winging it.

Next up were the players basing their choices on the current meta, in an effort to further dominate Weekend League, collecting 22.3% of the vote.

The winners by a landslide were the players who are making, or have made, their picks based on how players have been performing in the real world, with 62.9% of the total votes.

We still haven’t seen any news on when TOTY cards will start entering packs at the time of writing this article, but it could very well be arriving soon, with some predicting we could see players start to be announced on Monday, January 18 after players have had a bit of time to vote.

Whenever it does happen though, be sure to stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest updates on when teams are announced, any SBCs that pop up, and to vote in our next poll and have your opinion heard.