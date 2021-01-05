Logo
Viral Nintendo Direct “leak” reveals Switch Pro, BOTW 2 & more – is it real?

Published: 5/Jan/2021 20:59

by Michael Gwilliam
Nintendo Direct

A new Nintendo Direct “leak” has surfaced online claiming that on January 11, the Japanese gaming juggernaut will unveil a Switch pro and plenty of new games. The only question is, of course, is it real?

Nintendo didn’t have a real Direct for all of 2020, instead streaming a series of Mini and Indie Directs in an attempt to quench fans’ thirst for content.

For those still starved for Nintendo news, you may not have too much longer to wait to see some big game reveals if this leaked document proves to be real and not some hoax.

The leak in question is of a sheet of paper detailing all the games and hardware that will be shown off at a January Nintendo Direct. The top of the page features the Nintendo logo in all its glory with a big bolded “internal use only” directly under it.

Nintendo Switch Pro and games ‘leaked’

From there, the document claims that Nintendo will be unveiling its next piece of hardware in the form of a Switch Pro, that will have 4K support, pro Joycons, a HD screen and a price of $399.

A date for the Switch Pro is listed as April 23, 2021, which seems to be the planned release.

Elsewhere, new games listed include Mario Kart 9, Splatoon 3, Super Mario Odyssey 2 and Metroid Resurgence – all planned for 2021.

GTA V
Rockstar Games
Could GTA 5 really be coming to Switch?

BOTW 2’s name possibly revealed

Next, third-party titles Kingdom Hearts: Destiny’s Embrace, Bayonetta 3, and a “premium edition” of Grand Theft Auto V all stand out as non-pro games.

That said, some games claim to only be releasing on the Switch Pro model, such as Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Devil May Cry 5, and Black Ops Cold War.

Most notably, on the very bottom of the leak, “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Past” is listed with an April 23 release, the same as the alleged Switch Pro. This is most likely supposed to be the follow-up to Breath of the Wild, as a sequel has been in development.

Nintendo
The leak claims we’ll get a new Metroid game in 2021.

Is the leak real?

While all of this may seem like a Nintendo fan’s dream come true, this needs to all be taken with a grain of salt.

For one thing, “first party software” is spelled incorrectly as “softwar.” Another glaring spelling error is “Plant’s vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.”

Finally, it seems highly unlikely that a new Metroid game could really be releasing in 2021, as development on Metroid Prime 4 shifted from Bandai Namco to Retro Studios and had been restarted since the project’s announcement in 2017.

In any case, only time will tell if the leak ends up being true and Nintendo does in fact have some big Direct plans later in January.

Drift0r exposes game-breaking Warzone exploit that guarantees “bot lobbies”

Published: 5/Jan/2021 23:18

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Drift0r

Warzone

Popular Call of Duty YouTuber Drift0r has released a new video that exposes a massive, game-breaking exploit allowing Warzone players to get into “bot lobbies” most of the time, and “lower-skilled than normal” lobbies other times.

After Drift0r previously teased on Twitter that he had discovered something “much worse than the DMR-14” in Warzone, a new video reveals that he almost certainly wasn’t over-exaggerating.

According to a brand new video from the CoD YouTuber, a brand new Warzone exploit allows players to get into some very low skilled lobbies.

Drift0r says that about “two-thirds of the time” he was able to get into “very easy, bot, low-skilled lobbies” and the other “one-third of the time” he got into lobbies that weren’t bot lobbies, but were certainly lower-skilled than normal.

Activision
A new exploit apparently allows higher-skilled Warzone players to get into lower-skilled lobbies.

“You’re not just removing skill-based matchmaking,” Drift0r said, “but you’re actually going the other way, way back down into low K/D territory and getting very easy first time players that have no idea what’s going on.”

Some of the results shown in the video are pretty staggering. One of the lobbies that Drift0r was able to get into reportedly had an average of a 0.79 K/D amongst players and the YouTuber said he was able to get fifth place in that lobby simply by rushing.

As for instructions on the exploit, Drift0r says that he’s not going to explain how to do the cheat itself, due to the fact that it would essentially ruin the game.

“The facts on this video are ‘dude, trust me bro,’ which is the worst kind of facts… but if I show you the facts, I ruin my favorite game, I have to destroy something I love in order to show the truth, which is not a position I want to be in,” Drift0r said.

In order to completely nip the cheat the proverbial bud, the YouTuber instead decided to send all of the information over to Activision themselves before the video went live, so that they can deal with it and fix the game before it becomes too widespread.

While SBMM is a hot topic within the community right now, this seems to be so gamebreaking that if it became more widespread, it would make the experience awful, so it’s probably a good thing that we don’t know how to do it. That being said, as Drift0r points out in the video, it’s probably only a matter of time before more people figure it out for themselves.