 Pokemon community furious after police mock adult Go players - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon community furious after police mock adult Go players

Published: 11/Jan/2021 21:34

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Go logo next to police officers.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company / Pixabay

Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Go community was left furious after UK police appeared to “mock” adults who play the popular mobile title.

In 2016, millions of players ventured outside of their homes to capture their favorite ‘mon in the real world with the debut of Pokemon Go. Four years on, the hit mobile title is still a cultural phenomena.

However, fans were left angered when a viral post by police in Essex, UK seemed to have made fun of adults going outside and playing the game.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go in-game map.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon players are being singled out by police.

Pokemon Go players angry over police post

On January 10, the social media account for the Essex police called out Pokemon Go players going outside to play the Niantic game. Fans of the series were upset when the account singled out fans based on their age.

“While patrolling, [we have had to] speak with a number of different men, aged 30 + over the last week, who seemed to feel it’s acceptable to attend certain public places within the district, to hunt Pokemon! Yes, you did read that correctly,” the post read.

The social media letter went viral on Reddit’s ‘unitedkingdom’ forum when one user created a thread and said, “Police in Essex have posted a targeted attack on social media against men over 30, ridiculing them for playing Pokemon Go whilst exercising alone.”

Police in Essex have posted a targeted attack on social media against men over 30, ridiculing them for playing Pokemon Go whilst exercising alone. from unitedkingdom

The police warning kicked off a debate among Go players who felt they were belittling players’ ages. One user wrote, “There was no need to single out a group like that. Rag on Pokemon Go if that’s your problem, but makes no difference if they were otherwise teenagers, or even middle aged women!!”

Screenshot of Pokemon Go players reacting to Essex Police warning.

Fans also felt the game was being singled out, as many pointed out they use Go to exercise. “Did no one tell the police that Pokemon Go is an app designed to encourage Pokemon fans to go outside and exercise?” one Trainer said. Another replied, “Someone playing on their own while walking, I’m not sure what the problem is or why that’s different to someone walking and texting.”

Screenshot of Pokemon Go players reacting to Essex Police on Reddit.

Due to the district having exercise zones, players were confused as to why the game was being singled out. For millions of Go users, the mobile app is how they work out.

At the time of writing, the social media account for the Essex police have taken down the post. However, the message quickly spread on many forums, leaving many Pokemon fans upset.

Overwatch

Overwatch players freak out over mysterious Overwatch 2 teaser – is a new hero coming?

Published: 11/Jan/2021 20:01 Updated: 11/Jan/2021 20:16

by Michael Gwilliam
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2

While Overwatch isn’t getting any new heroes until its sequel is released, Blizzard seems to be teasing one ahead of BlizzCon 2021 in February and fans are loving it.

On January 11, a cryptic post was made on the Overwatch website detailing a correspondence from someone named “Asa Yamagami” to her husband, Toshiro Yamagami.

The post is accompanied by three photos. The first is of a desk that has two books, a lantern and a pencil holder on top of it. Additionally, there are two letters spread over the desk.

These letters are written and Japanese and are enlarged to make up the next two photos. Following that, there is a direct translation of the correspondence.

sojourn overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Sojourn is the only hero confirmed for Overwatch 2 so far.

In the past, Overwatch has teased new heroes through short stories, letters and transmissions, so this doesn’t seem too far-fetched or outside the realm of a character teaser.

Interestingly, when viewing the link on Instagram, the Overwatch 2 logo shows up, further suggesting this is related to the sequel.

While the letter itself is quite long, there are some interesting things that stand out. Primarily, it references a fox spirit on a few occasions.

“I will ask the fox spirit for strength to continue this fight and for wisdom for myself and for all of us,” Asa writes.

She goes on to conclude the letter writing, “I will close on the lighter note that I promised and say that I know if you were here you would remind me, ‘The kitsune can change your luck with a flick of even one of her tails.’ May she flick all nine of them and send some much-needed good fortune our way.”

A fox spirit hero has been greatly hinted at before. Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan told players to search for graffiti on the Kanezaka death match map and found a hidden message inside with the word “yokai.”

Overwatch hero teaser
Reddit/DoctorDeadeye/Blizzard Entertainment
A fox hero has been teased in the past.

Yokai is a Japanese word for supernatural spirits, so there seems to be some connection to this and the letter. This could be a connection to a hero first revealed in a report by of a report by Game Informer Executive Editor Andrew Reiner during BlizzCon 2019.

According to Reiner, he saw silhouettes of four still-unannounced heroes with one appearing to be a “female with short hair. At her side and standing up to her knees was a fuzzy little critter with pointy ears and an equally pointy tail. It looked like a fennec fox, but with longer ears and a more aggressive stance.”

He added that the hero wielded a four-sided weapon, which was similar to a shuriken, but much thicker. Could the hero he saw be the one teased by Blizzard?

Blizzard Entertainment
The Kanezaka map seems to be home to many mysteries.

Fans are very excited about the possibilities. “I’m hoping it’s some lead up to a new female ninja of some sort,” a user wrote on Reddit.

“My guess is that the daughter of the woman writing the letter and the man she’s writing to is one of Overwatch 2’s new heroes,” another remarked.

With BlizzCon Online coming in February, expect to see even more of these teasers, especially as the hype for Overwatch 2 continues to grow.