 New Switch Pro datamine further fuels January Nintendo Direct speculation - Dexerto
New Switch Pro datamine further fuels January Nintendo Direct speculation

Published: 7/Jan/2021 19:12 Updated: 8/Jan/2021 15:26

by Michael Gwilliam
Unsplasj/Magnus Engø

Fans hoping for a Nintendo Direct in January have another reason to remain optimistic as a new datamine appears to have revealed the company has a new Switch console in the works.

The information comes from SciresM, a dataminer and console hacker who seemingly got the information from Switch firmware itself.

As always, take all of this with a grain of salt as Nintendo has yet to publicly announce any of these details and an advanced version of the Switch has been rumored for quite a while.

“Nintendo actually is working on a new model with upgraded display stuff and has been for ~1.5-2 years. I personally believe it’s 4K given the signs I’m seeing in the firmware, but that’s not confirmed yet and could be wrong,” he remarked.

Pixabay / Nintendo

Given how Sony and Microsoft have fully embraced 4K, it seems likely that Nintendo would be wanting to do the same with a new Switch model.

Furthermore, the new hardware is codenamed “Aula” and will be using Mariko SoC. Plus, the console will apparently explicitly support handheld mode.

“Aula has firmware support some Realtek chip that advertises itself as a ‘4K UHD multimedia SoC’, too, hence my belief it’s 4K. That chip might be inside a new dock and not inside the tablet, though, there’s no way to tell from the firmware code yet,” the dataminer continued.

Nintendo
Could Breath of the Wild 2 be coming to the new console?

“It is not docked only; that’s Calcio, which seems like it’s for internal only/never releasing since Calcio has no game card slot and no battery,” he explained.

As for what players could expect from the new console in addition to a better display, SciresM says that: “Mariko has *substantially* better cooling and battery life” and speculates that titles will be like how “DSi enhanced games were, or like how some games benefited from PS4 Pro despite working on PS4.”

In any case, Nintendo fans hoping to see some news on a new Switch console and even some games may not have much longer to wait. It’s been over a year since the last full Nintendo Direct, so if it does end up being announced, expect the reaction to be one of immense hype from gamers.

NICKMERCS explains how Warzone’s DMR should be nerfed in next update

Published: 8/Jan/2021 14:36

by James Busby
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has given his thoughts on the recent Warzone DMR nerf, acknowledging that it wasn’t enough and offering the perfect advice on how best to nerf the weapon.

The DMR has been wreaking havoc in Warzone since its release at the start of Season 1. However, recent nerfs to its headshot damage and recoil have aimed to help decrease the Tactical Rifle’s kill potential. However, it seems the nerfs have done little to stop it from dominating the competition.

Even after the recent changes, the DMR is still the fastest killing gun in the entire game, capable of killing a fully armored enemy in a few shots.  For many Warzone players, these nerfs will seem rather minimal, but Call of Duty streamer NICKMERCS believes that the DMR’s days of domination are numbered. 

The DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone
Activision / Treyarch
The DMR 14 continues to dominate in both the casual and competitive Warzone scene.

NICKMERCS says DMRs days are numbered

The DMR 14 is still the most dominant gun in the entire game – in fact, this Marksman Rifle has proved so devastating that the majority of Warzone’s playerbase utilizes it. This has resulted in the meta becoming incredibly stale. 

“DMRzone is getting crazy. We’re sick of it, I’m sick of it,” said Nick says. “Nobody wants to do it anymore. It hurts, it’s pain, we’re done.” This sentiment certainly rings true for a lot of Warzone players, with many of them voicing their frustrations online

Nick explains how the best way to nerf the DMR

Even Dr Disrespect recently called for Warzone to “overhaul” the DMR. It certainly seems that everyone is in agreement over the overpowered nature of the game’s latest Marksman Rifle. “Raven Software said they reduced the headshot damage from a two-tap to a three-tap, but you can shoot that thing so damn fast that it doesn’t even matter.”

It’s clear that a lot of Warzone players are very unhappy about the current issue, but Nick believes there is a way to nerf the DMR without making it completely obsolete. “I think the best thing they could do is change the ammo to sniper ammo, and slow down the rate of fire a little bit. That might make it a much harder weapon to use.” 

Of course, only time will tell whether the next DMR nerf will render this gun completely useless. For now, though, it seems the DMR isn’t going anywhere soon. 