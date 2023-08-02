Full Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 roster: All confirmed & leaked fighters

As Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 gears up for a late 2023 release, here is a full list of confirmed fighters coming to the game along with some early leaks of potential additions.

After months of leaks, rumors, and speculation from fans, a sequel to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is officially launching late this year. And with its upcoming release, fans have gathered a range of information on what fighters we can expect for the sequel.

So before it hits store shelves, here is a full list of fighters that are making a return, new characters making their debut, and a handful of possible additions that have been leaked by the community.

Fighters like SpongeBob will be making a return in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 confirmed fighters

Below is a list of confirmed fighters who are making a return in the sequel. The names in bold are new fighters that are making their debut in the upcoming release. So far just 18 characters have been confirmed.

Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

April O’Neil (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Donatello (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

(Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) Garfield (Garfield)

Jenny (My Life as a Teenage Robot)

Jimmy Neutron (Jimmy Neutron

(Jimmy Neutron Korra (The Legend of Korra)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Patrick (SpongeBob Squarepants)

Raphael (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

(Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) Ren and Stimpy (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Rocko (Rocko’s Modern Life)

SpongeBob (SpongeBob Squarepants)

Squidward (SpongeBob Squarepants)

(SpongeBob Squarepants) Zim (Invader Zim)

We will keep this list updated as leaked and rumored fighters are confirmed in the game in the coming weeks and months.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 leaked fighters

Outside of the confirmed names above, a number of leaks have also implied more characters are on the way to the ever-growing rosters. Below is a list of fighters that have been leaked by the community.

Azula (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Ember (Danny Phantom)

El Tigre (El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera)

Gerald (Hey Arnold!)

Grandma Gertie (Hey Arnold!)

Plankton (SpongeBob Squarepants

For now, it’s worth taking these names with a grain of salt until developers confirm or deny their presence in the sequel for good.

Leaks of potential new characters in All-Star Brawl 2 are always coming out with the devs intermittently confirming which are real, so we will keep the list updated as we get closer to its release date.