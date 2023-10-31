Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 DLC: All post-launch characters confirmed

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 arrives in November 2023 and developers have already started sharing post-launch DLC plans. Here’s everything we know, so far.

Publisher Gamemill Entertainment will unleash its Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl this fall. The digital version is slated to launch across Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms in November; meanwhile, physical releases should arrive in December.

Developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have built up anticipation by sharing the roster of playable fighters, which includes everyone from Avatar’s Aang and Korra to SpongeBob Squidward of SpongeBob SquarePants fame.

Article continues after ad

The fun won’t end when the sequel drops, though. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 players can also expect post-launch support in the form of new playable characters. And a few of them already sit in the spotlight.

Article continues after ad

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 confirmed DLC characters

In a post on the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Twitter/X account, developers announced the game’s “first DLC characters,” each of whom will arrive sometime in 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Thus far, four different fighters are scheduled to fill out the sequel’s post-launch content plans. They include the following:

Article continues after ad

Mr. Krabs (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Zuko (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Uncle Iroh (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Rocksteady (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

The original All-Star Brawl similarly added a few characters after its release, namely Rocko from Rocko’s Modern Life, Jimmy Neutron, and Jenny, the titular character of My Life as a Teenage Robot.

It’s presently unclear if Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2’s DLC will eventually expand beyond the four characters listed above. However, the Twitter post’s wording suggests the post-release support won’t stop there.