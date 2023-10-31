Twitch ending support for Nintendo Switch app next year

Twitch has quietly announced plans to end support for its Nintendo Switch app in early 2024 just two years after releasing it.

The Twitch app was released in November 2021, allowing players to watch their favorite streamers on the hybrid console. However, it was always far more limited than on other platforms, not allowing users to participate in chat, subscribe to creators, or stream their own gameplay.

Now, the app has just months before it’s permanently made defunct, with the first step in the rollback coming next week.

Twitch

Twitch app for Switch will be delisted next week & made entirely inaccessible in January

The news was announced quietly via the company’s support page for the Twitch App on Nintendo Switch, which now features a notice regarding the impending shutdown.

The app itself will be removed from the Nintendo eShop on November 6, 2023. After this point, new users will not be able to download it.

Support for the app will end on January 31, 2024, becoming entirely inaccessible at this time.

As of this writing, Twitch has yet to comment on the decision to end support for the Nintendo Switch app, nor has it provided a reason. However, this isn’t the first time Twitch has pulled one of its apps.

In April 2022, Twitch shut down its desktop app. At the time, the company said it was ending support in order to “invest more heavily in enhancing and adding new ways to engage with the creators and communities you care about.”