 How to unlock Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs Legion - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

How to unlock Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs Legion

Published: 29/Oct/2020 16:01

by James Busby
Aiden Pearce
Ubisoft

Share

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs’ Aiden Pearce has been a fan-favorite ever since he first graced our screens back in 2014. This highly skilled hacker is no stranger to the high-tech world of Ubisoft’s hit series, so many players will want to add him to their roster. Find out how you can get Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs Legion. 

Watch Dogs Legion allows you to constantly recruit and switch between new operatives, giving you a great deal of control when it comes to creating the perfect roster. From money-grabbing brokers to expert assassins, there are plenty of unique operatives that you can recruit as your journey through the streets of London. 

While a lot of Watch Dogs Legion’s best NPCs can be recruited through completing various missions and tasks, you’ll need to be prepared to splash out the big bucks when getting your hands on Aiden Pearce. In order to help you add Aiden Pearce to your team, we’ve put together a quick guide that covers how you can acquire him. 

How to unlock Aiden Pearce

Aiden Pearce Watch Dogs legion screenshot
Ubisoft
Aiden Pearce may look older in Watch Dogs Legion, but he is still one of the best hackers in the game.

Aiden Pearce can be obtained by purchasing Watch Dogs Legion’s Season Pass. The Season Pass includes an exclusive story arc named Bloodline that continues the story of expert hacker, Aiden Pearce. Players that have bought either the Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s Editions of the game will already have access to this DLC. 

Once you’ve purchased the Season Pass, you’ll be able to play Watch Dogs Legion’s main campaign as Aiden, Wrench, and Mina, a human experiment that possesses mind control powers, and Darcy, a member of the Assassin’s Creed’s Assassin Order. 

The Season Pass will set you back $39.99/£32.99 on the Microsoft Store, so you’ll need to purchase this if you wish to play at Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs Legion. 

Make sure you stay updated with all the latest Watch Dogs Legion news and guides right here, at Dexerto.

Forza

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn update: Zenvo TSR, challenges, Forzathon

Published: 29/Oct/2020 15:30 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 15:34

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn Update

Share

Forza Horizon

Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4 has proven to be quite a lucrative update, with plenty of new cars and even new features on offer. With October 29 bringing about the move to autumn, players have a chance to get their hands on some legendary vehicles and more.

Forza Horizon 4 is still a firm fan favorite in spite of its age, with plenty of new vehicles and challenges available each week. For Series 28 autumn season, the legendary Zenvo TSR-S and Volkswagen I.D. R have taken their place as ‘star’ prizes for playlist completion.

Not only are there two legendary cars up for grabs, but a whole host of other rare, hard-to-find cars are available through the challenge playlist. There are also the usual super wheelspins up for grabs, along with a legendary piece of apparel too.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn cars

Fans of hard-to-find cars will be very happy to see two ‘hero’ cars as the playlist completion bonuses for the autumn season of series 28.

While neither of the cars are completely new to the game in the way the GMC Syclone was for Summer, both of the vehicles up for grabs are extremely hard to get in-game, and disappear almost instantly from the auction house.

Autumn season completion bonus cars

Completion percentage Car name Car rarity / traits
50% season completion Zenvo TSR-S Legendary, hard-to-find
80% season completion #94 Volkswagen I.D. R Legendary, hard-to-find

Autumn season challenge cars

Event name Event type Car reward Car rarity / traits
Getting Gnarly The Trial 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE Common, hard-to-find
Autumn Games Seasonal playground 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396 Forza Edition Forza Edition, wheelspin car
Hyperspace Express Season event 2018 Italdesign Zerouno Epic, hard-to-find
One Of Us Season event 1974 Toyota Corolla SR5 Rare, hard-to-find
Forza Horizon 4 Autumn DriveSeries 28 Autumn season has plenty of cars and prizes on offer.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 seasonal events – rewards

Autumn also brings several new and exclusive events for Forza Horizon 4 players. Along with the cars above, there are also several other prizes on offer.

Event name Event type Reward
#MiniMountain Photo challenge Super Wheelspin
Forest Sprite Showcase remix Super Wheelspin
Sylvan Hollow Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed trap) Super Wheelspin
Reservoir Ridge Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger sign) Super Wheelspin
The Orchards Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin
Tourist Trap Season event [Legendary] Classic race helmet

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn Forzathon

Forzathon for the autumn season is centered around the theme “Executive Saloons” and features a number of challenges for drivers of either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4 saloons.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn RS4Series 28 Autumn Forzathon revolves around the 2006 Audi RS4 and the 2005 BMW M3.

Series 28 Autumn weekly challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Weekly challenge name Challenge requirements
Chapter 1 – Executive Saloons Own and drive either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4.
Chapter 2 – A Step Ahead Earn a total of 12 stars from Speed Traps in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4
Chapter 3 – Track Day Win three Road Series events in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4
Chapter 4 – Impressive Performance Earn drift or pass skills to collect 3 Showoff Skill combos in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4.

Series 28 autumn daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Daily Challenge Name Challenge Requirements
#1 Stars And Garters Earn 1 star or better at any Speed Trap
#2 Slick Performance Win a Road Circuit event
#3 Gotta Go Fast Earn 3 Speed Skills
#4 Go-Faster Stripes Earn 1 Ultimate Speed Skill
#5 Get Rekt Earn 1 Wreckage Skill
#6 Eye of the Storm Earn 3 Great Drafting Skills
#7 Massive Damage Earn 2 Awesome Wreckage Skills

Series 28 Autumn Festival Playlist rewards

The Autumn season of Series 28 also sees the first time a Backstage Pass is offered as a prize.

Festival Playlist Completion Reward
50% Horizon Backstage Pass
80% Toyota Trueno (AE86)

Series 28 Autumn Forzathon Shop

For series 28 Autumn season, there are a number of items up for grabs in the Forzathon shop. Here, you can get rare, sought-after items in return for Forzathon points.

Forzathon Shop Item Price (Forzathon Points)
2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera (Epic car) 600fp
1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Forza Edition (Forza) 350fp
Super Wheelspin 150fp
Pumpkin Hat (Legendary clothing) 75fp
Skeleton Morph Suit (Legendary clothing) 75fp
Wheelspin 40fp