How to unlock Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs Legion - Dexerto

Watch Dogs’ Aiden Pearce has been a fan-favorite ever since he first graced our screens back in 2014. This highly skilled hacker is no stranger to the high-tech world of Ubisoft’s hit series, so many players will want to add him to their roster. Find out how you can get Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs Legion.

Watch Dogs Legion allows you to constantly recruit and switch between new operatives, giving you a great deal of control when it comes to creating the perfect roster. From money-grabbing brokers to expert assassins, there are plenty of unique operatives that you can recruit as your journey through the streets of London.

While a lot of Watch Dogs Legion’s best NPCs can be recruited through completing various missions and tasks, you’ll need to be prepared to splash out the big bucks when getting your hands on Aiden Pearce. In order to help you add Aiden Pearce to your team, we’ve put together a quick guide that covers how you can acquire him.

How to unlock Aiden Pearce

Aiden Pearce can be obtained by purchasing Watch Dogs Legion’s Season Pass. The Season Pass includes an exclusive story arc named Bloodline that continues the story of expert hacker, Aiden Pearce. Players that have bought either the Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s Editions of the game will already have access to this DLC.

Once you’ve purchased the Season Pass, you’ll be able to play Watch Dogs Legion’s main campaign as Aiden, Wrench, and Mina, a human experiment that possesses mind control powers, and Darcy, a member of the Assassin’s Creed’s Assassin Order.

The Season Pass will set you back $39.99/£32.99 on the Microsoft Store, so you’ll need to purchase this if you wish to play at Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs Legion.

