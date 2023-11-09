Post Malone fans call for country album after CMA Awards performance

Post Malone performed a Joe Diffie tribute with Hardy and Morgan Wallen, and now fans are calling for a proper country album.

Post Malone isn’t a stranger to country music. Many of his early gigs in Grapevine, Texas were based around country music, so his roots run deep.

With a great affection for the genre, he has covered a slew of country artists, including Sturgill Simpson, Dwight Yoakam, Brad Paisley, and even Bob Dylan.

Article continues after ad

Earlier this summer, the rapper dipped his toes into country music with a Noah Kahan collaboration. “Dial Drunk” features a giddy-up rhythm and strong banjo underpinnings. His voice fits it like a glove.

Article continues after ad

Youtube: ABC Post Malone and Morgan Wallen perform onstage at the CMA Awards

Post Malone took the CMA Awards by storm

The 2023 CMA Awards featured a big moment for Post Malone. He joined genre superstars Hardy and Morgan Wallen, the genre’s current best-selling artist, for a Joe Diffie tribute. The trio performed “John Deere Green” and “Pickup Man.”

Like clockwork, fans proclaimed it was long overdue for him to write and release a full-on country album.

Article continues after ad

“Go make that country album. Call up Sturgill to produce it. Get Dwight Yoakam’s band. Whatever you gotta do, make it happen,” suggested one fan.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Another chimed in, writing, “Post Malone you are more Country Music than some Country Artists. Please put a Country album out. Pretty please.”

Article continues after ad

During the performance, tweets/posts flooded in, praising the performance as “more country than most of the performances,” wrote one fan.

A second user declared: “He showed ‘em how it’s done.”

Article continues after ad

“Post Malone killed it. Wish Hardi and Morgan were as good on John Deere Green. Very impressed with how Post Malone got it right on Joe Diffy’s Iconic song Pickup Man,” wrote one fan.

Another added, praising, “what a tribute to diff.”

While Post Malone keeps teasing fans with a country album, it’s quite evident the industry is more than ready to embrace him as one of their own. He’s just one hit away from taking over country music.

Article continues after ad