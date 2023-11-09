Post Malone fans call for country album after CMA Awards performance
Post Malone performed a Joe Diffie tribute with Hardy and Morgan Wallen, and now fans are calling for a proper country album.
Post Malone isn’t a stranger to country music. Many of his early gigs in Grapevine, Texas were based around country music, so his roots run deep.
With a great affection for the genre, he has covered a slew of country artists, including Sturgill Simpson, Dwight Yoakam, Brad Paisley, and even Bob Dylan.
Earlier this summer, the rapper dipped his toes into country music with a Noah Kahan collaboration. “Dial Drunk” features a giddy-up rhythm and strong banjo underpinnings. His voice fits it like a glove.
Post Malone took the CMA Awards by storm
The 2023 CMA Awards featured a big moment for Post Malone. He joined genre superstars Hardy and Morgan Wallen, the genre’s current best-selling artist, for a Joe Diffie tribute. The trio performed “John Deere Green” and “Pickup Man.”
Like clockwork, fans proclaimed it was long overdue for him to write and release a full-on country album.
“Go make that country album. Call up Sturgill to produce it. Get Dwight Yoakam’s band. Whatever you gotta do, make it happen,” suggested one fan.
Another chimed in, writing, “Post Malone you are more Country Music than some Country Artists. Please put a Country album out. Pretty please.”
During the performance, tweets/posts flooded in, praising the performance as “more country than most of the performances,” wrote one fan.
A second user declared: “He showed ‘em how it’s done.”
“Post Malone killed it. Wish Hardi and Morgan were as good on John Deere Green. Very impressed with how Post Malone got it right on Joe Diffy’s Iconic song Pickup Man,” wrote one fan.
Another added, praising, “what a tribute to diff.”
While Post Malone keeps teasing fans with a country album, it’s quite evident the industry is more than ready to embrace him as one of their own. He’s just one hit away from taking over country music.