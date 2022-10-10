Need For Speed Unbound full car list: All cars in NFS Unbound

Need For Speed Unbound is gearing up to hit stores later this year and will bring a colossal amount of cars for you to race towards the finishing line in — so here’s a rundown of every vehicle that we know about so far in Need For Speed Unbound.
Aside from story and gameplay in an NFS game, fans of the genre will undoubtedly look forward to checking out the collection of cars that each title proudly boasts — and it’s no different this time around in Need For Speed Unbound.
The latest iteration of EA’s iconic racing franchise will have more than 100 vehicles to zip around in, with some of the most notable brands including BMW, Aston Martin, Chevrolet, Ferrari, and more.
With that being said, if you’re wondering what the entire car catalog looks like in Need For Speed Unbound, here’s everything you need to know.
How many cars does Need For Speed Unbound have?
Criterion Games has confirmed that there will be a total of 143 cars in NFS Unbound — featuring everything from Acura to Volvo.
All cars in Need For Speed Unbound
Below, you’ll find the complete Need For Speed Unbound car list, showcasing every vehicle that’s been revealed so far. If more are added in the future, we’ll be sure to update this list accordingly:
Acura
- Acura NSX 2017
- Acura RSX-S 2004
Alfa Romeo
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2016
Aston Martin
- Aston Martin DB5 1964
- Aston Martin DB11 Volante 2018
- Aston Martin DB11 2017
- Aston Martin Vulcan 2016
BMW
- BMW M3 2006
- BMW M3 Evolution II 1988
- BMW X6 M 2016
- BMW M3 2010
- BMW M5 2018
- BMW Z4 M40i 2019
- BMW M4 Coupe 2018
- BMW M2 Competition 2019
- BMW M1 1981
- BMW i8 Coupe 2018
- BMW M4 GTS 2016
- BMW M3 Convertible 2010
- BMW M4 Convertible 2017
- BMW i8 Roadster 2018
Bugatti
- Bugatti Chiron Sport 2017
Buick
- Buick Grand National GNX 1987
Chevrolet
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2020
- Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965
- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017
- Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2014
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013
- Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967
- Chevrolet Bel Air 1955
- Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2019
- Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2017
Dodge
- Dodge Challenger SRT8 2014
- Dodge Charger R/T 1969
- Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 2019
Ferrari
- Ferrari LaFerrari 2016
- Ferrari Testarossa Coupé 1984
- Ferrari 488 GTB 2016
- Ferrari F40 1988
- Ferrari 458 Italia 2009
- Ferrari 488 Pista 2019
- Ferrari FXX-K Evo 2018
- Ferrari 458 Spider 2011
Ford
- Ford F-150 Raptor 2017
- Ford Mustang GT 2015
- Ford GT 2017
- Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969
- Ford Mustang 1965
- Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990
- Ford Crown Victoria 2008
- Ford Focus RS 2016
- Ford Mustang GT Convertible 2019
Honda
- Honda Civic Type-R 2000
- Honda Civic Type-R 2015
- Honda NSX Type-R 1992
- Honda S2000 Ultimate Edition 2009
Infiniti
- Infiniti Q60S 2017
Jaguar
- Jaguar F-Type R Coupe 2016
- Jaguar F-Type R Convertible 2019
Koenigsegg
- Koenigsegg Regera 2016
Lamborghini
- Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 2021
- Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 2018
- Lamborghini Aventador S 2018
- Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary 1989
- Lamborghini Murciélago SV 2010
- Lamborghini Urus 2018
- Lamborghini Huracán Performante 2018
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe 2019
- Lamborghini Diablo SV 1995
- Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 Spyder 2018
- Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 2018
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019
- Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster 2018
- Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder 2018
Land Rover
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 2015
- Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup 2015
Lotus
- Lotus Exige S 2006
- Lotus Emira 2021
Mazda
- Mazda RX-7 Spirit R 2002
- Mazda MX5 1996
- Mazda RX-8 Spirit R (R3) 2011
- Mazda MX5 2015
McLaren
- McLaren P1 2014
- McLaren F1 1993
- McLaren 570S 2015
- McLaren 570S Spider 2018
- McLaren 600LT 2018
- McLaren P1 GTR 2015
Mercedes
- Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 1988
- Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe 2018
- Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017
- Mercedes-AMG GT S 2019
- Mercedes-AMG A 45 2016
- Mercedes-AMG GT R 2017
- Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster 2019
- Mercedes-AMG C 63 Cabriolet 2018
- Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2021
Mercury
- Mercury Cougar 1967
MINI
- MINI John Cooper Works Countryman 2017
Mitsubishi
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 2007
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X 2008
- Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX 1999
NISSAN
- NISSAN GT-R Premium 2017
- NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1999
- NISSAN 370Z Heritage Edition 2019
- NISSAN Silvia K’s 1998
- NISSAN Z Prototype 2022
- NISSAN Silvia Spec-R Aero 2002
- NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1993
- NISSAN 350Z 2008
- NISSAN Skyline 2000 GT-R 1971
- NISSAN Fairlady 240ZG 1971
- NISSAN 180SX Type X 1996
- NISSAN 370Z Nismo 2015
- NISSAN GT-R Nismo 2017
Pagani
- Pagani Huayra BC 2017
Plymouth
- Plymouth Cuda 1970
Polestar
- Polestar Polestar 1 2020
Pontiac
- Pontiac Firebird 1977
Porsche
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2019
- Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973
- Porsche 918 Spyder 2015
- Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 2018
- Porsche 911 Carrera S 1997
- Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018
- Porsche Panamera Turbo 2017
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2018
- Porsche Boxster 718 Spyder 2020
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2018
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Exclusive 2018
- Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2018
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible 2018
- Porsche Cayman GT4 2015
SRT
- SRT Viper GTS 2014
SUBARU
- SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2006
- SUBARU BRZ Premium 2014
- SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2010
Volkswagen
- Volkswagen Beetle 1963
- Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976
- Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016
Volvo
- Volvo 242DL 1975
- Volvo Amazon P130 1970
Need For Speed Unbound will release on December 2, 2022, for current-gen consoles including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam).
So, there you have it — that’s the entire list of cars featured in Need For Speed Unbound. Check out our Need For Speed page to avoid missing out on any future NFS news, guides, or content.