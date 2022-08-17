NBA 2K23 players roast “bullsh*t” Championship Edition price

NBA 2K23’s steep Championship Edition price has left some members of the 2K community up in arms.

NBA 2K23 releases on September 9, and fans are debating which version to buy.

The annual basketball title offers four different editions with varying prices. The Championship Editon costs $129.99 on last-gen consoles and $149.99 on current-gen consoles.

The Championship Edition includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass, Michael Jorand Edition content, and 100,000 Virtual currency.

NBA League pass provides access to live games, replays, and highlights from every NBA game in the upcoming season.

Despite offering an interesting caveat, 2K fans voiced their displeasure over the Championship Edition pricing.

2K Games Devin Booker was announced as NBA 2K23’s cover athlete.

NBA 2K23 fans roast Championship Edition price

An NBA 2K player asked the community if spending over 200 Canadian dollars is worth it for NBA 2K23.

Canadian gamers usually get the short end of the stick, forced to spend extra money on games compared to US players due to exchange rates.

This time, NBA 2K23 is an extreme case of the issue.

One player responded, “Buy your wife something nice. No need to pay for a copy and paste game with a different year on it.”

A second user added, “I never knew how lucky I am to live in the US when it comes to some of these prices; good lord, that’s some bull*hit.”

Some players proposed buying a cheaper edition of the game and using the money left over for a present.

Whatever they decide, offering out-of-game pre-order perks introduces an interesting dilemma.