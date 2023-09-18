NBA 2K24 player roasted after making major error down 16 points

An NBA 2K24 player has been on the receiving end of a brutal community roast after making a hilarious error attempting to showboat while down 16 points in a Rec game.

The NBA is no stranger to showboating. From Harden’s iconic staredown to just about everything Patrick Beverley does it’s a genuinely important part of what makes the NBA such an entertaining product.

Many basketball fans love the drama and it’s no different in the NBA 2K community. The developers know this so they implement gameplay mechanics like the Ankle Breaker badge and taunting that let players show the opponent exactly how they feel.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s no love lost in NBA 2K24 so taunting is inevitable. However, that doesn’t mean players are immune to criticism when it goes wrong as one individual quickly found out.

NBA 2K24 community destroys player for taunting while losing

A hilarious clip has surfaced of a 2K player getting taught a lesson about showboating while in the Rec. The guilty culprit holds out the ball to taunt his defender who swiftly swipes it out of his hands for an easy steal.

In disbelief as to what they just saw, one NBA 2K player shared it on Reddit: “Saw this on Twitter and could not stop laughing.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The 2K community did not hesitate to show their disapproval of the taunting replying “Imagine doing this dumb sh*t while being down 16,” and another post following up “Pretty sure he’s the reason they down.”

Article continues after ad

A different upvoted response continued the theme of slamming the player who committed the turnover: “Damn, this new 2K really upped the ability to sell, you can just straight up hand them the ball now.”

Others chose to simply appreciate how hilarious the steal was: “Holy sh*t I can’t stop laughing either, great post haha,” and “Smacked that sh*t like buzzer on Family Feud.”

Article continues after ad

NBA 2K24 has so far proven a controversial installment having become the worst-rated game on Steam and accused of having multiple pay-to-win mechanics.