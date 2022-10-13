GamingGaming

NBA 2K23 players discover “awful” animation forcing you out of bounds

NBA 2K23
nba 2k23 mycareer playerTake Two

NBA 2K23 players are fed up with an animation that forces players out of bounds when receiving a pass.

NBA 2K23 has its fair share of blemishes, as players are frustrated by “ridiculous” steal spam issues.

Other minor glitches that players have pointed out include cameramen wandering onto the court or players dunking through the hoop instead of the basketball.

While some of these glitches are simply annoying, others are game-altering. Players have discovered such a glitch that pushes players out of bounds when receiving a pass.

NBA 2K23 players expose passing glitch

nba 2k23 steal spam2K Games
NBA 2K23 players have roasted MyPlayer’s monetization system.

An NBA 2K23 took to Reddit to complain about the game’s broken animations. The user pleaded, “can 2K please get rid of this awful animation. It literally pulls you out to the baseline and makes you run out of bounds…it ruins fast breaks.”

In the video, a player tries to trigger a fast break from an inbound pass, but when their teammate receives the pass, an animation forces them to stumble out of bounds on the opposing baseline.

Several players shared some theories on the problem and offered a few possible suggestions.

One player claimed, “they inserted more animations to prevent constant leak outs. You have to slow down after you pass FT, or it can trigger this animation or other bad animations.”

A second user added, “Whoever at 2K thought it would be a good idea to add all these goofy out-of-bounds animations near the baseline needs to be fired.”

Fortunately, someone offered a solution by suggesting, “when running down the court, if you hold L2/LT, your character will expect the pass, and you get fewer of these animations.”

2K is known to release hotfixes for minor bugs but has not mentioned this specific glitch as of writing.

keep reading

image for article: "Sidemen tease massive $500k collab with MrBeast"
Entertainment

Sidemen tease massive $500k collab with MrBeast

Shay Robson
Doomfist buffs in ow2
Overwatch

Overwatch 2 devs tease major Sombra nerfs and Doomfist tank buffs

Michael Gwilliam
overwatch zenyatta nerf
Overwatch

Overwatch 2 dev explains why Zenyatta needed to be nerfed already

Brianna Reeves
loading...