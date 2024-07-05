All Magic The Gathering: Foundations card reveals from MagicCon Amsterdam 

Alongside reveals for the hotly-anticipated Bloomburrow and Duskmourn sets, Wizards had a surprise in store for MTG players at MagicCon – Magic The Gathering: Foundations.

Since the reveal of Duskmourn’s September 27 release date, MTG fans have been wondering what would fill up the game’s release schedule for the remainder of the year.

Magic only features four premier sets per year, with Duskmourn being the last of 2024’s. The pace of MTG releases has gotten so relentless that players were certain Wizards wouldn’t go without a major release in the last three months of the year.

Lo and behold, the fans were proven correct with the reveal of Magic: The Gathering: Foundations. Far from just being a filler set used to pad out pre-holiday purchases, MTG Foundations looks to be an engaging and accessible on-ramp onto the game for new players.

We’ve collected the cards Wizards confirmed to be part of MTG: Foundations at MagicCon Amsterdam, from reprints of powerful favorites to whole new cards that fans have quickly fallen in love with.

All Magic The Gathering: Foundations MagicCon card reveals

Nine-Lives Familiar

WotC

Cat Creatures have been receiving more love in MTG thanks to Streets of New Capenna’s Jinnie Fay, Jetmir’s Second, and the ever-popular Rin and Seri, Inseparable Commander. Compounding this is the Secret Lair: Raining Cats and Dogs release that sold out immediately.

Nine-Lives Familiar is the latest cat in MTG that’s sure to go stratospheric in popularity. This Creature has abysmal stats versus costs as a 3-mana 1/1, but it more than makes up for it through its incredible sacrifice potential.

By coming back again and again through its revival counters, Nine-Lives Familiar serves as an excellent target for sacrifice cards like Skullclamp and Ashnod’s Altar, as well as helping to chip away at opponents’ life totals with Blood Artist effects.

Anthem of Champions

WotC

Much like Nine-Lives Familiar, this card is brand-new to MTG: Foundations, while playing into a classic Selesnya gameplan. This color combo rewards building wide and buffing up initially weak Creatures with counters.

Anthem of Champions is cheap and straightforward, granting all of your Creatures +1/+1 for just GW. This may not seem like a significant boost, but it can make all the difference to low-power tokens, receiving a boost in damage and survivability.

Omniscience

WotC

Omniscience is a blue reprint that is extremely mana-intensive but pays out an incredible reward to those who can afford its casting cost.

By spending ten total mana – three blue and seven of any color – this Enchantment sets you up for the rest of the game. You can cast spells from your hand without paying their cost for as long as this card remains on the field.

If opponents don’t have a plan to counter Omniscience right away, this is very often a game-ending move, thanks to the abundance of incredible draw cards blue decks have access to.

Day of Judgement

WotC

A classic white-mana board wipe, Day of Judgement’s wrath effect scours the board clean of all Creatures that lack the Indestructible ability.

While it may reset your field as well as your opponents’, Day of Judgement remains a reliable way to stop an opponent from gaining a commanding lead and is fairly cheap to cast at just 2WW.

Llanowar Elves

WotC

Magic: The Gathering: Foundations’ final card is one of the most classic in the whole game. By introducing new players to Llanowar Elves, Wizards is giving them a taste of the peerless mana production that the color is capable of.

Llanowar Elves is MTG’s most iconic mana dork, and green decks will be able to slot in a piece of the game’s history when this card receives yet another reprinting.

That wraps up all the Magic The Gathering: Foundations cards revealed at MagicCon.