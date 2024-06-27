MTG’s Duskmourn spoilers give first look at the long hyped set

Duskmourn: House of Horror will launch after MTG’s Bloomburrow, but spoilers for the set are already appearing online, giving players an early glimpse at this horror-themed Magic release.

2024’s slate of Magic: The Gathering products has been stacked with winners, ranging from the excellent draft format of Outlaws of Thunder Junction to the high-powered Modern Horizons 3 and fan-pleasing Universes Beyond: Fallout Commander decks.

Plenty of MTG launches are still in store for players to get their hands on following Modern Horizons 3’s launch, with the hotly-anticipated woodland warriors of Bloomburrow being next up on the slate. But beyond that, as the nights get shorter and Halloween approaches, players have the haunted-house trappings of Duskmourn to look forward to.

Duskmourn is the final MTG premier set scheduled for 2024. While players may have expected to wait a while before learning more about the set – given the Bloomburrow spoilers have yet to begin in earnest – an early look at a handful of Duskmourn cards has been discovered.

MTG Japan’s official website is the source of this early look at Duskmourn, giving players a chance to finally check out this set that has been capturing their imagination for so long.

MTG Duskmourn card reveals

Overlord of the Hauntwoods

WotC

Overlord of the Hauntwoods is a 6/5 Avatar Horror Enchantment Creature that can be cast for 3GG. This card is the green mana entrant for a confirmed cycle, so MTG players have several other Overlord cards to look out for as Duskmourn spoilers continue to appear.

This Creature comes equipped with the Impending 4 ability, but MTG players will have to wait a little longer to discover what Impending means and whether it makes Overlord of the Hauntwoods worth its 5-mana cost.

Other than Impending, what is particularly intriguing about Overlord of the Hauntwoods is that it provides some unexpected support for one of Modern Horizons 3’s strangest Commanders.

While MTG players may have expected whole new mechanics to be spotlighted in this world-first Duskmourn reveal, this card instead features a development of the ‘everything’ theme from Modern Horizons 3’s Tricky Terrain Commander pre-con.

Tricky Terrain’s Commander – Omo, Queen of Vesuva – places everything counters on Creatures or Lands whenever it enters the battlefield or attacks. When placed on a Creature, these counters imbue that Creature with every Creature type in MTG, allowing you to play with typal strategies.

When everything counters are placed on a Land, that Land becomes every land type. Tricky Terrain is an unusual deck that relies on card knowledge and unexpected combos, and Duskmourn is continuing its legacy with the everywhere land.

Overlord of the Hauntwoods operates surprisingly similarly to Omo. When it enters the battlefield or attacks, you can create a tapped colorless land token called everywhere. Everywhere has less variety than Omo’s everything counters, only standing in for every basic land type. However, as this effect repeatedly creates new Land tokens, Overlord of the Hauntwood is a great ramp option as well as a combo piece.

Being a green Creature, Overlord of the Hauntwoods fits perfectly within Omo, Queen of Vesuva’s color identity, giving Modern Horizons 3 Simic players some interesting support to look forward to when Duskmourn launches.

Enduring Tenacity

WotC

This Snake Enchantment Creature can be cast for 2BB and also features the brand-new Glimmer Creature type. Enduring Tenacity is an incredibly exciting reveal that is sure to find a home in a wide variety of lifegain decks, providing a hard-hitting burn damage win-con.

Sanguine Bond is a staple of lifegain decks that rely on black mana, and Enduring tenacity has effectively powercrept this once-crucial card. This Creature costs one less to cast than Sanguine Bond, and while it may be more susceptible to generic removal as a Creature, if it dies as a Creature it returns directly to the battlefield as an Enchantment, giving this ability some real sticking power.

As well as Overlord of the Hauntwood and Enduring Tenacity, Japan showcase style artwork and names for four other Duskmourn cards were revealed via the MTG Japan site.

We’ll keep you updated with more information as it becomes available. These cards also fit into the Overlord and Enduring cycles and can be found below:

Overlord of the Boilerbilges

WotC

Enduring Curiosity

WotC

Enduring Innocence

WotC

Enduring Courage

WotC

While no official release date for Duskmourn has been confirmed as of yet, MTG players likely won’t have to wait long for more information on the set with Magic Con Amsterdam just around the corner.