MTG’s fan-favorite Phrexian set in standout sale at Kroger

Phyrexia: All Will Be One is currently on sale at Kroger, and you’ll want to take advantage of this deal if you’re a fan of MTG’s twisted machines.

We’ve found a great deal on MTG’s Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, packing in hundreds of excellent Magic cards. With these Set Boosters, you have a better chance of picking up rare cards compared to Draft packs. You’ll also cut down on unwanted Draft chaff and enjoy a more exciting pack-opening experience tailored by Wizards of the Coast.

The Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Booster box is currently 20% off at Kroger right now. It’s rare to find deals this steep on MTG cards at Kroger, and this bargain on a well-loved Magic set is well worth checking out.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One is one of the most unique sets to release in recent MTG history. As part of the Phyrexian invasion arc that dominated much of Magic’s recent stories, All Will Be One depicts the terrifying, corruptive Phyrexians at the height of their power. This group of menacing machines has been haunting the shadows of Magic for years, and this set revels in just how powerful they can be.

Standout cards from this set include Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting, an exceptional Planeswalker that can take out a single opponent with her final devastating Poison ability. Additionally, Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines doubles up on your ETB (enter the battlefield) triggers, while completely negating your opponents’.

Horror fans and TCG players looking for a booster for their decks – particularly in the Commander format – will absolutely appreciate getting their hands on this many rare Phyrexian cards. With the set’s Toxic mechanic bringing back Poison Counters, you can wrap up games in the blink of an eye by infecting opponents and watching as they crumble before you.

