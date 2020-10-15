 Mr Beast starting whole new YouTube channel for huge food bank project - Dexerto
Mr Beast starting whole new YouTube channel for huge food bank project

Published: 15/Oct/2020 11:03

by Georgina Smith
Mr Beast stands next to the YouTube logo
Instagram: mrbeast

YouTube’s favorite young philanthropist Mr Beast has announced that he has secured a warehouse for a brand new YouTube channel where 100% of the proceeds from ad revenue, merch, and brand deals will go to charity.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has made waves in theYouTube world with his large scale and often ridiculously high budget videos, each racking up view counts in the tens of millions.

While his content is very lighthearted, focusing on giving back to his online community with enormous prizes such as the likes of houses or Lamborghinis, he is also a keen giver to charity.

The 22-year-old has used money gained from his huge internet presence to make crazy videos like giving $100,000 to a homeless man, presents to children’s hospitals, and a whopping $1 million worth of food to food banks.

Mr Beast and friends next to a cheque
YouTube: Mr Beast
Mr Beast released a new challenge video where he dished out huge prizes to his subscribers.

While it would seem that Jimmy has already gone more than the extra mile for people in need, he isn’t planning on stopping anytime soon, and has announced plans for his biggest charity project to date.

In an October 14 tweet, Mr Beast announced his newest project, saying he “finally worked out all the legal stuff and now we are securing/up fitting a warehouse for the food bank!”

He revealed that the warehouse is for a brand new YouTube channel where all proceeds are put towards charitable causes such as his food bank. “I’m dying to start up the new channel where 100% of all ad rev, merch, and brand deals will go towards running the food bank! I want to see how big we can grow this.”

What might seem like an impossibly big project for many is certainly not to Jimmy, as we have seen in the past with his incredible dedication to Team Trees, where he united with his fan base to raise the money to plant 20 million trees in order to help the environment.

There’s no doubt that this brand new channel will be a success, and fans are eagerly awaiting the new project to see ways in which they are able to help the YouTube mogul use his popularity for good.

Entertainment

TimTheTatman catches T Pain roasting him on Twitch stream

Published: 15/Oct/2020 11:09 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 11:12

by Jacob Hale
T Pain and TimTheTatman
Instagram: timthetatman / Flickr: Nan Palmero

Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar is used to being roasted by his friends on Twitch — but he probably didn’t expect US rapper T-Pain to get in on the action, too, and Tim found the whole ordeal hilarious.

In recent years, T Pain has become more and more of a prominent figure in the Twitch community, regularly getting involved with top streamers and creating some fun content.

He’s also become well-renowned on the platform for his rap intros, dropping some heat as the fans come piling in, but more recently he decided to take some friendly shots at Tim after being hosted by him — and, of course, Tim caught wind of it.

While some big names might not be able to handle the banter all that well, Tim absolutely loves it, and apparently it’s no different when you’re being roasted by a Grammy-winning recording artist, either.

T Pain Twitch
Twitch: tpain
T-Pain has been steadily growing his audience on Twitch.

As soon as he switched his stream on, Tim was sent the clip of T-Pain roasting him from when he hosted him the night before, so reacted to it for everyone to see.

“It’s amazing that he goes live so early. Like, before I wake up,” the rapper said. “And every time I click on his sh*t, he’s eating. Just eating some salads. So that’s fine.”

Although it seemed like it was going to end on a positive note, T-Pain continued: “Good job Tim, sticking with the salads. I’m really questioning if they’re salads. He’s always got his food right out of frame… but thank you [for the host], I really appreciate that man.”

Roast starts at 00:18

Obviously, the roast is all in good spirits, and you can see Tim’s reactions varying throughout the clip. He starts off laughing before simply saying “oh come on, bro” as T-Pain speculated about the legitimacy of his salads, but once again finds himself in hysterics as he gets mocked.

There’s definitely no bad blood between the two, and to his credit, T-Pain probably has a lot more in the locker if he really wanted to go in on Tim, but we don’t doubt Tim could give as good as he gets, too.