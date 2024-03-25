Best Star Wars Unlimited decks: Meta Leaders, strongest cards, more

Best Star Wars Unlimited decks: Meta Leaders, strongest cards, moreLucasfilm
What are the best Star Wars Unlimited decks thus far? Although it’s early days yet into the Spark of Rebellion (Set 1) meta, a handful of strong contenders have emerged.
Star Wars Unlimited has taken the Trading Card Game (TCG) space by storm to start 2024, with the new release selling out in stores worldwide and Booster prices skyrocketing in short order.
Everyone is chasing the best decks in the game already, but where exactly should you look for the top-ranked archetypes? Here we break down some of the very best Star Wars Unlimited decks so far in the opening meta, based not only on popularity, but on actual tournament performances as well.
Using any of these decks are Constructed events or even the Twin Suns multiplayer format is sure to leave your opponents reeling with every turn.
Contents:
Best Star Wars Unlimited deck overall: Boba Fett Overwhelming
While the Boba Fett Leader card has become the most prestigious in the community, topping the list of the most expensive Star Wars Unlimited cards for its Showcase variant, it isn’t without good reason. Boba himself is an incredibly powerful Leader, completely bucking the standard tempo of a game with his resource-readying powers.
Complemented by units that also look to push the pace, all in an effort to drop some outrageously strong late-game hitters, there’s every chance you overwhelm both sides of the board before long.
Full deck list (via SWUDB):
Leader: Boba Fett
Base: Energy Conversion Lab
Ground Units (24):
- 3x – Greedo
- 2x – Bib Fortuna
- 3x – Crafty Smuggler
- 3x – Boba Fett
- 3x – Superlaser Technician
- 3x – Bossk
- 3x – Steadfast Battalion
- 2x – Rukh
- 2x – Darth Vader (Unit)
Space Units (9):
- 3x – Cartel Spacer
- 3x – Strafing Gunship
- 3x – Fett’s Firespray
Events & Upgrades (17)
- 3x – Shoot First
- 2x – Surprise Strike
- 3x – No Good to Me Dead
- 3x – Sneak Attack
- 3x – Waylay
- 3x – Overwhelming Barrage
Best Star Wars Unlimited deck for aggro style: Sabine goes face (base)
Next comes one of the more prolific deck types in Star Wars Unlimited’s early meta, the Sabine rush deck. Popularized early on, especially as countless newcomers learn the fundamentals, this aggressive archetype gives players little room to breathe with barely a few turns to try and slow the pace.
Not to mention, this particular aggro deck type can be relatively inexpensive while Boosters are hard to come by. Without relying on costly Legendary cards and focusing on cheaper units that synergize well, you can have yourself a strong deck without emptying the wallet.
Combining the right Rebel and Raid-based units along with Sabine’s Action Ability makes for some devastating early damage. Topping it off, the Leader card can be dropped onto the board as early as turn four, making the relentless push incredibly difficult to counteract.
Full deck list (via SWUDB):
Leader: Sabine Wren
Base: Chopper Base
Ground Units (24):
- 3x – Benthic “Two Tubes”
- 3x – Sabine Wren (Unit)
- 3x – Partisan Insurgent
- 3x – Leia Organa
- 3x – Fleet Lieutenant
- 3x – Ezra Bridger
- 3x – K-2SO
- 3x – General Dodonna
Space Units (18):
- 3x – Green Squadron A-Wing
- 3x – Vanguard Ace
- 3x – Outer Rim Headhunter
- 3x – Alliance X-Wing
- 3x – Red Three
- 3x – Wing Leader
Events & Upgrades (8):
- 3x – Shoot First
- 2x – Open Fire
- 3x – Snapshot Reflexes
Best Star Wars Unlimited deck for Control: Director Krennic wins big
Joining the list of the best Star Wars Unlimited decks is the winning deck from the TCG’s very first major tournament. Going against meta trends and picking an underappreciated Leader in Director Krennic, this control archetype proved unstoppable at the first national competition.
While quite costly, especially given the requirement for 3x Darth Vader unit cards, not to mention more Legendary cards like the Devastator and Superlaser Blast, it’s far from an affordable option for those just starting out. But if you’re not phased by the investment and simply looking for the ultimate Set 1 deck, this looks to be the deck to beat in Star Wars Unlimited.
Full deck list (via SWUDB):
Leader: Director Krennic
Base: Energy Conversion Lab
Ground Units (31):
- 2x – Regional Governor
- 3x – Scout Bike Pursuer
- 3x – Viper Probe Droid
- 2x – Cell Block Guard
- 3x – Death Trooper
- 3x – Superlaser Technician
- 3x – Gideon Hask
- 3x – Steadfast Battalion
- 3x – Cargo Juggernaut
- 3x – Darth Vader (Unit)
- 3x – Reinforcement Walker
Space Units (6):
- 3x – Consortium StarViper
- 2x – Avenger
- 1x – Devastator
Events & Upgrades (14):
- 3x – Power of the Dark Side
- 3x – Resupply
- 2x – Takedown
- 3x – Overwhelming Barrage
- 2x – Vanquish
- 1x – Superlaser Blast
Sideboard (10):
- 1x – Regional Governor
- 1x – Snowtrooper Lieutenant
- 1x – Cell Block Guard
- 2x – System Patrol Craft
- 1x – Takedown
- 1x – Rukh
- 1x – Vanquish
- 1x – Avenger
- 1x – Devastator
Obviously, it’s still early days yet in the Star Wars Unlimited community. The game is still just finding its footing, with an early meta taking hold. Thus, new deck types are sure to flourish in the weeks and months to come ahead of Set 2.
Rest assured, we’ll update you right here with all the best Star Wars Unlimited decks as new contenders rise up.
