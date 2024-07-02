Every Showcase card in Star Wars Unlimited

Showcase cards are the most valuable in Star Wars Unlimited thanks to their stunning, original artwork, along with their extraordinary rarity. Here’s the full collection across every set thus far.

Opening boosters for any Trading Card Game (TCG) is always a thrill. Not only are you seeking cards to complete your decks, but with every pack comes the chance of pulling something special.

Whether it’s Enchanted cards in Disney’s Lorcana, The One Ring in Magic The Gathering, or a 26-year-old Pokemon card, each game has its rarest inclusions, and Star Wars Unlimited is no different.

For Star Wars Unlimited, there’s nothing more special than a Showcase card. Although they function no differently from regular Leader cards, their staggering rarity has seen them all fly up the most-expensive cards list in no time at all.

Article continues after ad

On average, the odds are one Showcase card for every 12 Booster Boxes. That’s right, Boxes, not packs. So in total, one Showcase for every 288 Booster packs you open, or a 1 in 4,608 (0.0217%) chance.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, with odds like these, Showcases are the most sought-after in the community. There’s a chance you haven’t even seen some of them, especially with Set 2 only just coming into focus. With 18 brand-new Leaders shaking up the meta, that means 18 brand-new Showcase cards as well.

So here’s the full rundown, with a look at every single Showcase card in Star Wars Unlimited today.

All Star Wars Unlimited Set 1: Spark of Rebellion Showcase cards

































All Star Wars Unlimited Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy Showcase cards





































With three new Sets releasing every year moving forward, there are plenty more Showcase cards set to shake things up in Star Wars Unlimited. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated right here with all the latest additions as they emerge.