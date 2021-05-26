Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin release date, monster list, trailer, more - Dexerto

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is the next title from Capcom’s ever-popular beast-slaying series, so here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game’s release.

While many Monster Hunter fans are currently diving into the latest mainline title, Capcom has also released plenty of information regarding Monster Hunter Stories 2. Unlike Monster Hunter World and Rise, Stories 2 is a spinoff that features completely different gameplay. Instead of slaying monsters with oversized weapons, hunters can team up and collect a variety of toothy terrors to help them on their adventure.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 puts players firmly in the saddle of their very own monsters, allowing them to unleash devastating attacks in exciting turn-based combat. While the latest trailer for the new game was fairly short, we’ve rounded up all the information we currently know about Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin release date

Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Stories 2 will release worldwide on July 9, 2021, for the Nintendo Switch and PC. Those that preorder the upcoming title will be able to get the Kamura Maiden Outfit for Ena – a Wyverian girl who helps the protagonist throughout the game.

Deluxe Kit Content

Alongside the pre-order bonus and standard edition, Capcom is also releasing a deluxe version that comes packed with some extra Monster Hunter-themed goodies. The full list of Monster Hunter Stories 2 deluxe kit content can be found below:

Rider’s Layered Armor:

Razewing Armor Alpha

Razewing Armor Beta

Ena’s Outfit:

Kuan Coat

Navirou’s Outfits:

Pukei-Pukei Costume

Nergigante Costume

Rider’s Hairstyle:

Spiky Nergal

Sticker Sets:

Adventure Buddies 2

Adventure Buddies 3

Monster Hunter Rise Stories 2 story and trailer

Monster Hunter Stories takes place in Mahana, the central village of Hakolo Island. Players assume the role of Red’s grandchild, whose Monstie was Guardian Ratha, the revered protector of Hakolo Island. However, not everything is as it seems. A mass disappearance of Rathalos has befallen the land and our intrepid adventurer will need to solve what’s causing these environmental abnormalities.

Fortunately, players won’t be traveling alone as they’ll be joined by Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with a flightless Rathalos. “When the wings unfurl, disaster will befall the land. Your life will never be the same after your fateful encounter with the legendary Rathalos.”

Unique turn-based combat

Unlike previous Monster Hunter games that see players take down monolithic beasts in real-time, Monster Hunter Stories takes a turn-based approach. While you’ll still be able to wiled a variety of iconic weapons, the main damage comes from your Monsties – friendly versions of the series’ most fearsome monsters.

It’s in these Monster vs Monster fights where you’ll need to use your knowledge of your opponent’s characteristics to launch devastating hits. There are three attack types: Power, Speed, and Technical. These three types play directly into the game’s rock, paper, scissors style combat.

For example, Speed beats Power, Technical beats Speed, and Power beats Technical. You’ll need to select the right combination at the right time if you wish to break monster parts, utilize deadly double attacks, and unleash game-changing Kinship Skills.

All Monsters in Monster Hunter Stories 2 (so far)

Monsters (Monsties) can be found throughout the colorful world of Stories 2. Not only will you be able to ride these gentle giants around the game’s overworld, you’ll also take control of them in battles against other fearsome beasts.

The complete list of monsters in Stories 2 has yet to be announced by Capcom, but you can find the current roster below:

Astalos

Barioth

Rathian

Zamtrios

Diablos

Lagiacrus

Glavenus

Gammoth

Tobi-Kadachi

Bazelgeuse

Mizutsune

Pukei-Pukei

Paolumu

Anjanath

Legiana

Kulu-Ya-Ku

Velocidrome

All Monster Hunter Stories 2 weapons

While combat may largely focus around controlling your Monsties, you’ll still need to kit your Rider out with their very own weapons. Unlike other Monster Hunter titles, Stories 2 only features a total of six weapons. Each weapon comes with its own unique skills and strengths and weaknesses, so be sure to experiment with each of them.

The complete list of Monster Hunter Stories 2 weapons can be found below:

Great Sword

Hammer

Sword & Shield

Hunting Horn

Bow

Gunlance

All locations and areas in Monster Hunter Stories 2 (so far)

During your quest to find out the reasons behind the disappearance of the region’s Rathalos, you’ll encounter a myriad of locations. Each location will have its own unique monsters and habitats, so you’ll need to explore each if you wish to get your hands on the game’s best wyverns.

All the confirmed Monster Hunter Stories 2 locations and their respective descriptions can be found below:

LocationDescriptionPicture

Loloska This frigid region is located next to Alcala. It is known for its snowy mountain that towers over the surrounding snowfields. Kuan Village Located in Loloska, this village is still recovering from the damage it received as a result of the Black Blight. It is Avinia’s hometown, and under the leadership of Chief Daul, it is home to many Riders. Pomore Garden This breathtaking area is filled with flowers and trees in full bloom. Make your way down one of the paths lined with cherry blossoms to find the Terga Volcano Trail. Terga The Terga Volcano Trail will lead you to the base of the volcano. A cave with crystals formed by the intense heat of flowing lava can be found here. Felyne Shelter This settlement lies on the edge of Pomore Garden and is populated only by Felynes. Hakolo Island A tropical island known for its sacred mountain. Large monsters graze peacefully among the grasslands. Mahana Village The central village of Hakolo Island. This is your hometown. Red once called this his home, as well. In this area, you will meet Chief Gara, Kayna, and other Riders. Alcala A vast region with rocky terrain. This area contains many primeval forests unchanged since ancient times. Rutoh Village A village in the middle of a forest, populated by only Wyverians. Ena’s hometown, and one that Red often visited during his travels. The villagers live in harmony among lush greenery and various monsters. Elder Maolo, Alwin, and Zellard are some of the Wyverians who live here. Lamure A vast and rugged desert prone to swirling dust. The remnants of an ancient civilization can be found scattered around here. Lulucion A sprawling city that serves as a hub for Hunters and Scriveners. In addition to shopping and industrial areas, Lulucion is also home to the Scriveners Lodge, where Lilia acts as commander. Lamure Tower This ruined tower stands abandoned in a corner of the Lamure Desert. Though humans left long ago, numerous monsters now lurk within its halls.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Monster Hunter Stories 2. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and updates.