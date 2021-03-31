Monster Hunter Rise best armor sets: Skills, low and high rank armor - Dexerto

Monster Hunter Rise features over 100 armor sets for players to craft, but which ones have the best skills?

Monster Hunter Rise is one of the best entries in Capcom’s monster-slaying saga to date thanks to its huge roster of monsters, new movement mechanics, and countless weapon and armor customization features. However, the sheer amount of armor variety can prove rather daunting, particularly when you’re looking to craft the best armor sets.

While every armor set in Monster Hunter Rise is usable, there are few that really stand out thanks to their fantastic armor skills and cool-looking designs. Whether you’re just starting out on your beast-slaying adventure or you’re a veteran hunter working their way through the game’s online Hub, then our Low Rank and High Rank armor list has you covered.

Advertisement

All Low Rank Armor sets in Monster Hunter Rise

There are 56 Low Rank armor sets in Monster Hunter Rise and while they may not be as useful as their High Rank counterparts, they do offer some fairly decent skills. You can see all the Low Rank armor sets below:

Aknosom Set

Alloy

Almudron

Anja

Arzuros

Baggi

Barioth

Barroth

Basarios

Bishaten

Bnahabra

Bone

Bullfango

Chainmail

Channeler

Chaos

Death Stench

Diablos

Droth

Gargwa

Goss Harag

Hunter Set

Ingot

Izuchi

Jaggi Mask

Jaggi

Jelly

Kadachi

Khezu

Kulu

Lagombi

Leather

Ludroth

Makluva

Medium

Melahoa

Mizutsune

Mosgharl

Nargacuga

Pukei

Rathalos

Rathian

Remobra

Rhenoplos

Rhopessa

Shell-Studded

Sinister

Skull

Slagtoth

Somnacanth

Tetranadon

Tigrex

Uroktor

Volvidon

Wroggi

Zinogre

All High Rank Monster Hunter Rise armor sets

There are a total of 50 High Rank armor sets in Monster Hunter Rise. Not only do these sets offer a lot more defense, but they also come packed with even better skills than their Low Rank versions.

If you plan on farming the game’s most difficult end-game monsters, then you’ll want to craft a number of the High Rank armor sets below:

Advertisement

Aknosom S

Alloy S

Almudron S

Arzuros S

Baggi S

Barioth S

Basarios S

Bnahabra S

Bishaten S

Bone S

Chainmail S

Ammo/Coatings

Healing/Support

Chrome Metal

Diablos S

Dober

Droth S

Edel S

Gross Harag

Hunter S

Ibushi

Ingot S

Izuchi S

Jaggi Mask S

Jaggi S

Jyura

Kamura S

Khezu S

Leather S

Makluva S

Medium S

Melahoa S

Mitzutsune S

Nargacuga S

Narwa

Pukei S

Radna-Kadaki

Rathalos S

Rathian S

Remobra

Rhopessa S

Shell-Studded S

Sinister S

Skull S

Slagtoth

Somnacanth S

Spio S

Vaik S

Volvidon S

Zinogre

Best Armor sets in Monster Hunter Rise

While every armor set in Monster Hunter Rise is perfectly viable in its own right, the very best sets have armor skills that greatly bolster your damage. Of course, you’ll want to choose armor skills that complement your playstyle and weapon choice.

However, there are few sets that have some incredibly useful skills no matter what weapon you use.

Zinogre S armor set (High Rank)

Zinogre S Armor Skills

Latent Power x5

Critical Eye x1

Weakness Exploit x1

Constitution x3

The Zinogre S set features some incredibly potent damage-based skills. First up, is Critical Eye, which increases the affinity (Critical Chance) of your weapon. Zinogre S may only come with one level of Critical Eye, but this 5% increase can be boosted further when it’s mixed with other armor sets and weapons with natural affinity.

Advertisement

If this added crit chance wasn’t enough, then the Latent Power armor skill takes it to a whole other level. Latent Power temporarily increases affinity and reduces stamina depletion when you take damage or a set amount of time passes. When the 4x Latent Power armor skill activates, you’ll get a whopping 50% affinity increase and 50% stamina reduction.

There’s also the added bonus of Weakness Exploit, which increases weapon affinity whenever you hit a monster’s weak part. Essentially this set is all about maximizing the damage you deal when hunting.

Rathalos S armor set (High Rank)

Rathalos S armor skills

Attack Boost x7

Partbreaker x3

Windproof x2

Monster Hunter Rise wouldn’t be the same without Capcom’s poster boy joining the hunt. While the King of the Skies has been featured in every Monster Hunter game to date, he’s still one of the most iconic monsters in the Monster Hunter series.

Advertisement

Rathalos armor has always been a fundamental part of many mid to late-game mixed sets and things don’t change in Rise. In fact, Rathalos S offers some of the best damage-based armor skills in the game.

Read More: All monsters we want to see return in Monster Hunter Rise

The main focus here is the Attack Boost armor skill, which as the name suggests, increases your hunter’s attack. This flat damage boosting skill increases your attack by 10% and gives you an additional +10 bonus. Even if you decide not to wear the full set, Rathalos armor can be easily mixed with other armor sets, allowing for some incredibly diverse armor mixes.

Partbreaker also makes it easier to break monster parts, so if you’re after those pesky Rubies and Plates, then you’ll definitely want to use this skill.

Advertisement

Sinister S armor set (High Rank)

Sinister S armor skills

Resentment x3

Handicraft x2

Flinch Free x2

Hellfire Cloak x4

The last addition on our best Monster Hunter Rise armor list is that of the Sinister S set. This demonic armor is made from Rise’s very own flagship monster, Magnamalo. The malice-filled monster is known for its incredible power and hellfire ability, which triggers explosions whenever it connects with its enemies.

This same explosive effect is granted from the Sinister S armor set – in the form of the Hellfire Cloak armor skill. Hellfire Cloak grants hellfire resistance and adds explosive hellfire power to your attacks, making them even more deadly.

If that wasn’t enough, the Resentment skill also increases your attack whenever you have recoverable damage. Meanwhile, the 3x levels of Handicraft extend your weapon’s sharpness, meaning you can effortlessly cut through even the toughest hides without bouncing and having to constantly use whetstones.

So, there you have it, every armor set currently available in Monster Hunter Rise. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Rise review and our dedicated hub for all the latest guides.