If you’re wondering how to hide your in-game match history in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, look no further. Our guide has you covered with everything that will help you do just that.

Moonton’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is undoubtedly one of the best MOBA titles for mobile platforms. However, similar to most MOBAs, even ML bears witness to a fair bit of in-game toxicity. For this reason, it becomes necessary at times to keep your in-game match history hidden.

Whether you’re a professional player who doesn’t want others to see what heroes you are practicing with or a casual player simply trying to avoid toxic feedback from random strangers, hiding your match history in the game can be extremely helpful.

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out how you can hide your in-game match history in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

What is Advanced Server in Mobile Legends and how can you join?

The Advanced Server in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is kind of similar to the PBE server of League of Legends. On top of featuring upcoming heroes and equipment. the advanced server also allows you to experience a lot of features and system changes before they are released on the main server of the game.

In order to hide your in-game match history, there are a series of steps that you need to follow. However, before getting into that, you should note that the only legitimate method of hiding your match history is by joining the Mobile Legends advanced server.

Although there are a few reported bug exploits that can be triggered to hide your match history, we would highly recommend against that as it could possibly trigger further game-breaking bugs. Having said that, we have a step-by-step guide on how to join the advanced server listed below:

Launch Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and head over to your profile by clicking on your profile icon at the top left corner of the screen .

. Scroll down to the Account tab from the side menu in your profile.

from the side menu in your profile. You’ll find four buttons available on the bottom-right side of the screen. You need to click on the button marked Advanced Server to join and try out all the new and upcoming features.

Following this series of steps will allow you to join the advanced server and test out all the new and upcoming changes as well as features for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

How to hide match history in Mobile Legends

Once you have joined the Advanced Server, here are the steps you need to follow to hide your in-game match history in Mobile Legends:

Launch Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and head over to your profile by clicking on your profile icon at the top left corner of the screen .

. Scroll down to the History tab in your profile from the side menu .

in your profile from the . Once on the History tab, click on the hide history icon to activate the checkbox.

Following this series of steps will allow you to hide your in-game match history in Mobile Legends as long as you have joined the advanced server.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about hiding your in-game match history for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

