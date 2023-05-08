MK11 players blast WB for “shameful” Hogwarts Legacy ads

Hogwarts Legacy ads are now invading Mortal Kombat 11, a marketing practice that fighting game fans have deemed “absolutely shameful.”

WB Games often comes under fire for certain practices, particularly those considered anti-consumer. Many may recall the microtransactions drama that plagued Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

In addition, NeatherRealm’s Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11 were accused of featuring RNG grinds that ultimately encouraged players to spend money on microtransactions.

The Mortal Kombat community is side-eyeing the publisher once more, this time because of new ads that have invaded MK11.

MK11 now hosts Hogwarts Legacy ads to the chagrin of fans

Reddit user kenshima15 posed the following question in the Mortal Kombat subreddit: “Why the hell is there an ad in a whole fighting game I paid for?”

To the player’s dismay, MK11 now features a promotion for another WB Games-published experience, Hogwarts Legacy.

The ad in question appears on the game’s main menu just above the mode selection screen. Notably, it presents users with an option to click a button to “Buy Now.”

Fans aren’t happy, with one person writing in the thread: “Oh holy F–K that’s ugly. Absolutely shameful.” Someone else chimed in with, “It’s a really [shoddy] business practice. If they were promoting MK12 or Injustice, I could say whatever, but this is just bulls–t.”

“I thought I would escape the ads by quitting mobile games,” said another frustrated Mortal Kombat 11 player.

MK11 has featured Hogwarts Legacy-like ads in the past; as one person pointed out, there were Terminator: Dark Fate advertisements in late 2019. Such a case at least made sense, given that a T-800 had been launched as a guest character that October.

It seems safe to assume that Mortal Kombat 12, whenever it releases, will eventually play host to a few in-game promotions of its own.