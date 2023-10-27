Mortal Kombat 1 players urge others not to buy overpriced Halloween Fatality

MK1 fans urge fellow players not to buy the pricey Halloween Fatality, which will hopefully send WB Games a message.

The Halloween Fatality recently announced for Mortal Kombat 1 sparked a lot of confusion within the community. WB Games Support quickly cleared the air in a social media post, noting that the content in question would launch on Friday, October 27, in the game’s Premium Shop.

Needless to say, players were furious upon learning they’d be asked to pay for a singular Fatality. The biggest issue rests in the fact that the game already bears a $70 price tag.

Article continues after ad

Pricey character skins have even led some to liken the Premium Shop updates to the “scummy” monetization practices seen in the likes of Diablo 4. Now that the price of the Halloween Fatality is known, such comparisons aren’t likely to die down anytime soon.

Article continues after ad

WB Games

MK1 players say no one should buy the new Halloween Fatality

As previously promised, the Halloween Fatality became available as a Premium Item on October 27. The price of the content took users by surprise above all else.

Mortal Kombat 1’s “Happy Halloween” Fatality costs 1,200 Dragon Krystals – the equivalent of $12. For comparison’s sake, Scorpion’s limited-time Deadly Alliance Skin asked for 1,000 Dragon Krystals.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Understandably, people in the community are advising players not to give in and buy the Fatality. “Remember, if you don’t buy it, WB will be forced to stop their scummy tactics,” Unofficial Mortal Kombat Support wrote on Twitter/X.

“D**n, [even] in mk11 the store wasn’t this aggressive,” a user chimed in. Someone else agreed, recalling that there were also ways to earn premium in-game money outside of paying with real-world cash. “And you actually had ways of obtaining crystals like Race Against Time and Kombat League.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another person shocked by the price tag replied, “1200 krystals??? It’s more expensive than a Halloween skin? Yeah, not worth it at all.”

WB Games has a long history of utilizing aggressive microtransactions in its game, one of the bigger culprits being 2017’s Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Evidently, the backlash that plagued the Mordor sequel wasn’t enough of a deterrent.