MK1 fans blast pricey premium store update for “scummy” Diablo 4 vibes

The in-game MK1 store received an update in time for Halloween, but fans aren’t happy about the price of the skins on offer.

Every so often, Mortal Kombat 1’s Store receives a refresh that gives players fresh content to unlock. This may include new skins, gear items, or announcer voices centered around certain characters.

Such offerings can only be purchased with Dragon Krystals, which users buy with real-world money. (500 Krystals are also rewarded to those who complete the story campaign.)

Premium content in full-priced games rarely goes over well, but the latest store update has gotten under the skin of some players. In fact, one person went as far as to compare Mortal Kombat 1’s monetization to that of Diablo 4.

With Halloween right around the corner, the MK1 Store’s latest refresh introduces several items perfect for this spooky season. Scorpion gets a Día de Muertos skin similar to Sub-Zero’s for 800 Dragon Krystals. Notably, the bundle comes with five different palettes and a new mask.

Mileena also has a new bundle – Kannibal Killer – for the same price, packed with six palettes and a fresh set of Sais.

WB Games MK1 Store update – October 19

In addition, players can spend 1,900 Dragon Krystals for the Masquerade Bundle, which boasts all of the above plus an extra Scorpion palette, six palettes for Sub-Zero’s Day of the Dead design, and a mask for the Lin Kuei Grandmaster.

As for the “Rotating” items, a Terror Rain Bundle priced at 500 Dragon Krystals features two Rain palettes. And for 300 Dragon Krystals each, users can additionally get their hands on new gear pieces for the likes of Baraka, Nitara, and Scorpion.

The separate Scorpion and Mileena bundles cost nearly $10 apiece, considering 500 Dragon Krystals carry a 4.99 price tag. Players will need to spend a little less than $20 to access the Masquerade Bundle, then, which many aren’t happy about.

WB Games

Upon seeing the store refresh laid out on Reddit, one person commented: “This is a full-price game. Why are we celebrating expensive a** cosmetics? Sh** gives me Diablo 4 scummy vibes.”

Another user noted that the pricier bundle costs more than the bundles featured in MK11. Someone else responded with, “That’s nearly half the price of the Kombat Pack!”

The Kombat Pack in question will run users $40 total, though it’ll include six playable fighters and five new Kameos. When comparing the premium store offerings with the upcoming Kombat Pack, it’s easy to understand the fan frustration surrounding MK1’s monetization.