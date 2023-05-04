Mortal Kombat 12: Release window, leaks, rumors, more

Mortal Kombat 12 is the next major iteration of NetherRealm’s violent beat ’em up franchise. There hasn’t been too much official regarding the game, but we can fill you in on the latest details regarding the game

The Mortal Kombat universe is surreal, deep, and dark and it isn’t comparable to much else. With the Mortal Kombat 12 outed to be on the horizon by the devs, you don’t expect its theme or tastes to change. This is why the series has been a mainstay for several decades and MK12 will be relished.

MK11 was another stellar game in the long line of well-received fighting titles. It continued the recent reboot of the story and added new characters, stages, and modes. NetherRealm employees have pretty much confirmed that Mortal Kombnat 12 is on the way, and here’s the latest.

Mortal Kombat 12: Release window

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav revealed during an earnings call that Mortal Kombat 12 is penciled in for 2023. He said it would be arriving during the year with Suicide Squad – which has since been delayed to 2024.

Also, at the tail end of 2022, Ed Boon was asked during a Twitter Q&A about “an announcement within six months” and he replied: “likely.”

This coincides with the Mortal Kombat 30th anniversary celebration video which ended quite ambiguously. The video ran through the dev team for Mortal Kombat highlighting the hard-working members of staff on the game and got to the final person – Ed Boon.

Boon had this to say: “Thank you Mortal Kombat fans for 30 years of amazing support and we’re not quite done yet.” What followed was a brief teaser showing sand falling through an hourglass. The final grain of sand then exploded into many tiny pieces.

Mortal Kombat 12: Development leaks

On 28 January 2022, a now-deleted Tweet by NetherRealm Senior Production Manager Jonathan Andersen showed off promotional material and artwork for previous Mortal Kombat games.

Allegedly, unbeknownst to Andersen, a computer file on his photo contained the words “MK12_Mast.” This immediately sent alarm bells going crazy with rabid fans taking it as unofficial confirmation of the game’s existence.

Later on, in an interview with GamerInformer, one of Mortal Kombat’s co-creators Ed Boon discussed the future of Mortal Kombat and Injustice saying: “When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation of what we would be doing next. I can tell you there was a reason for it, and when we announce our next game it’ll make a lot more sense. At this point, I’ll get in a lot of trouble if I say anything more.”

Do we know which platforms Mortal Kombat 12 will be on?

Every Mortal Kombat game generally gets a wide release, so we could expect to see Mortal Kombat 12 appearing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC – although this isn’t confirmed yet.

When Mortal Kombat 12 inevitably releases, it could be possible that last-gen consoles are overlooked in favor of more powerful hardware such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

That’s everything we know about Mortal Kombat 12 so far. If you’re looking for info on even more upcoming games, check out our other detailed hubs down below:

