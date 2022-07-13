Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 set for comeback for anniversary celebration

Sourav Banik . 57 minutes ago

Konami is looking forward to bringing back delisted games from digital stores on Metal Gear’s 35th anniversary. Here’s everything you need to know.

Metal Gear is one of the most beloved stealth-action video game franchises of all time. After releasing in 1987, the series marks its 35-year anniversary today, i.e. July 13, 2022.

As a token of celebration, Konami decided to bring back some of its temporarily delisted titles from digital stores. Here’s a complete rundown of all the games that will be resumed for sale.

Konami might restore previously delisted Metal Gear titles soon

As we mentioned earlier, the Metal Gear franchise turns 35 years old on July 13, 2022, and with that, they have planned to sell some of their previously discontinued titles.

Their Japanese Twitter account posted a celebration tweet earlier today. It read in their native language but translates to:

“The “METAL GEAR” series released on July 13, 1987, celebrated its 35th anniversary today. We are preparing to resume sales of titles that have been temporarily suspended.”

In November 2021, Konami made this move as the licenses of some real-life footage used in games like Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 expired. At that time, they were trying to renew the licenses of these games and removed them from the digital stores temporarily.

Here are all the games that were temporarily discontinued last year:

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition

Metal Gear Solid HD Edition

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D

Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance

Metal Gear Solid 2 HD for Shield TV

Metal Gear Solid 3 HD for Shield TV

It’d be an early Christmas for all the Metal Gear fans out there as the anniversary will likely bring back most of its classics. Last year, it was also rumored that Konami is set to release Metal Gear Solid game remasters for PS5.

If the remaster does happen, it will be a fresh experience for both old and new fans of the franchise.