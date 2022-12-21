Marvel Snap Winterverse event: Daily rewards, new Christmas Art Variants, Bundles, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Marvel Snap’s very first holiday-themed event is now live as Winterverse brings the festive spirit through new rewards, exclusive Card Art Variants, and flashy bundles. Here’s a full rundown on all there is to know.

Following on from a few bite-sized in-game celebrations, Marvel Snap’s first proper event is now in focus. Winterverse is here as the popular CCG introduces new daily login rewards, a range of earnable Art Variants, and more.

Throughout the holiday season, players will be able to grab a number of unique goodies just by playing the game, while the most dedicated will have a chance of unlocking rare artwork celebrating Christmas.

So before you jump back in, here’s a full look at all there is to know about Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event.

Marvel Snap Winterverse event dates

Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event went live on Tuesday, December 20 and is set to run through until Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

This gives players exactly two weeks to log in, grab the latest rewards, and cross their fingers for some good when opening Collector’s Reserves.

Unique rewards in Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event

With the Winterverse takeover comes a number of limited-time goodies in Marvel Snap. Just by logging in and checking your inbox daily, you can grab up to 1,000 Credits, 500 Gold, and 90 Boosters. Alongside them comes an exclusive Nick Fury Art Variant signed by Samuel L. Jackson, and a Black Panther Avatar.

Moreover, Collector’s Reserves have also been tweaked for the duration of the event. Players will now have a chance of unlocking rare Winterverse Variants for five specific cards: Abomination, Ebony Maw, Patriot, Rockslide, and Rogue. These Variants aren’t available for purchase, meaning players have to earn them all.

Marvel / Second Dinner Winterverse variants are now available exclusively through Collector’s Reserves.

Below is a look at the full schedule of daily rewards throughout the Winterverse event:

Daily Winterverse event rewards in Marvel Snap

Date Free Login Reward 20/12 100 Credits 21/12 30 Boosters 22/12 100 Gold 23/12 100 Credits 24/12 150 Credits 25/12 Nick Fury – Signed Art Variant 26/12 200 Gold 27/12 50 Credits 28/12 30 Angela Boosters 29/12 100 Credits 30/12 30 Boosters 31/12 Black Panther Avatar 01/01 500 Credits 02/01 200 Gold

Winterverse Bundle

Last but not least, another mammoth bundle is up for grabs throughout the event as a Winterverse-themed Sunspot Variant headlines a new pack. Alongside the unique artwork comes 100 Sunspot Boosters, a Sunspot avatar, ‘Tacos After This?’ Title, 8,000 Credits, and 2,000 Collector’s Tokens.

Marvel / Second Dinner Sunspot headlines the latest premium bundle in Marvel Snap.

This limited-time Sunspot bundle will run you 6000 Gold in total. As you might expect, it’s set to disappear alongside the Winterverse event on January 3.