Marvel Snap Winterverse event: Daily rewards, new Christmas Art Variants, Bundles, more

Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap Winterverse eventMarvel / Second Dinner

Marvel Snap’s very first holiday-themed event is now live as Winterverse brings the festive spirit through new rewards, exclusive Card Art Variants, and flashy bundles. Here’s a full rundown on all there is to know.

Following on from a few bite-sized in-game celebrations, Marvel Snap’s first proper event is now in focus. Winterverse is here as the popular CCG introduces new daily login rewards, a range of earnable Art Variants, and more.

Throughout the holiday season, players will be able to grab a number of unique goodies just by playing the game, while the most dedicated will have a chance of unlocking rare artwork celebrating Christmas.

So before you jump back in, here’s a full look at all there is to know about Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event.

Marvel Snap Winterverse event dates

Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event went live on Tuesday, December 20 and is set to run through until Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

This gives players exactly two weeks to log in, grab the latest rewards, and cross their fingers for some good when opening Collector’s Reserves.

Unique rewards in Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event

With the Winterverse takeover comes a number of limited-time goodies in Marvel Snap. Just by logging in and checking your inbox daily, you can grab up to 1,000 Credits, 500 Gold, and 90 Boosters. Alongside them comes an exclusive Nick Fury Art Variant signed by Samuel L. Jackson, and a Black Panther Avatar.

Moreover, Collector’s Reserves have also been tweaked for the duration of the event. Players will now have a chance of unlocking rare Winterverse Variants for five specific cards: Abomination, Ebony Maw, Patriot, Rockslide, and Rogue. These Variants aren’t available for purchase, meaning players have to earn them all.

Marvel Snap Winterverse art variantsMarvel / Second Dinner
Winterverse variants are now available exclusively through Collector’s Reserves.

Below is a look at the full schedule of daily rewards throughout the Winterverse event:

Daily Winterverse event rewards in Marvel Snap

DateFree Login Reward
20/12100 Credits
21/1230 Boosters
22/12100 Gold
23/12100 Credits
24/12150 Credits
25/12Nick Fury – Signed Art Variant
26/12200 Gold
27/1250 Credits
28/1230 Angela Boosters
29/12100 Credits
30/1230 Boosters
31/12Black Panther Avatar
01/01500 Credits
02/01200 Gold

Winterverse Bundle

Last but not least, another mammoth bundle is up for grabs throughout the event as a Winterverse-themed Sunspot Variant headlines a new pack. Alongside the unique artwork comes 100 Sunspot Boosters, a Sunspot avatar, ‘Tacos After This?’ Title, 8,000 Credits, and 2,000 Collector’s Tokens.

Marvel Snap Sunspot Winterverse bundle.Marvel / Second Dinner
Sunspot headlines the latest premium bundle in Marvel Snap.

This limited-time Sunspot bundle will run you 6000 Gold in total. As you might expect, it’s set to disappear alongside the Winterverse event on January 3.

