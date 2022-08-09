Marvel Snap Season 3: Heroes For Hire Season Pass rewards, new cards, more

Marvel Snap Season 3 is now live for the month of August 2022 as the Heroes For Hire jump into frame. From the introduction of Daredevil to a full rundown of all new Season Pass rewards, here’s everything you need to know.

With Thor Love and Thunder now in the rearview mirror, Marvel Snap’s third season in Closed Beta has arrived. This time around, it’s the Heroes For Hire stealing the spotlight, headlined by none other than Daredevil himself.

As usual, an all-new season means all new challenges, rewards, and the like to keep you busy. Looking to bounce back after the controversial and short-lived Nexus Events, we’re sure to see plenty of big Marvel Snap updates throughout Season 3.

So if you’ve secured Closed Beta access, be sure to brush up with our full breakdown of all there is to know about Marvel Snap Season 3.

Marvel Heroes For Hire take center stage in Marvel Snap Season 3.

Marvel Snap’s Heroes For Hire season went live on Tuesday, August 9 and is set to run for a full month. Thus, fans have roughly until Tuesday, September 6 to play through the season and unlock all the latest content before it’s gone.

As always though, plans can always change throughout the season. So we’ll be sure to keep you posted here should there be any delays along the way.

Marvel Snap Season 3: Heroes For Hire price

No different from usual, Marvel Snap’s Heroes For Hire Season Pass can be accessed in three different ways. Up first is to just play the game casually and claim free rewards as you go.

Though if you’d rather unlock everything on offer, you’ll have to spend a little by unlocking the Premium track for $9.99. Alternately, there’s a more expensive option in the Premium+ bundle for $14.99 that instantly advances through the first 10 tiers.

New Marvel Snap Season 3 card: Daredevil

With the launch of Season 3 came none other than the devil of Hell’s Kitchen himself, Daredevil. As a 2 Cost 2 Power card, Daredevil comes with a unique effect not seen previously in Marvel Snap. On turn 5, he provides the ability for players to see their opponent’s plays before making their own.

Daredevil can be unlocked right away in the premium Season Pass, along with an additional art variant at Tier 50.

Marvel / Second Dinner Daredevil debuts in Marvel Snap Season 3.

Marvel Snap Season 3: Heroes For Hire Season Pass Missions

As you would expect from a new season in Marvel Snap, the month of August 2022 brings a range of limited-time Missions to provide Season Pass XP.

Most can be completed in the background as you play, though some will require more manual effort. Regardless, they’re the most effective way to boost your XP gains throughout the Season so be sure to complete as many as possible.

Below is a full look at every Mission in Marvel Snap’s Heroes For Hire season.

Chapter Mission Reward Chapter 1 (Spar at Chikara Dojo) Complete all 7 Chapter 1 Missions 2500 XP Play 1 Cost Cards (30 total) 1000 XP Upgrade a Card (12 total) 1250 XP Move Cards (10 times total) 900 XP TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

Marvel Snap Season 3: Heroes For Hire Season Pass Rewards

With Marvel Snap Season 3 comes a full 50-tier Season Pass packed full of rewards. The typical mix of Credits, Gold, Card Backs, and of course, new cards like Daredevil are all featured throughout.

Below is a full rundown of all 50 tiers in the Heroes For Hire Season Pass.

Tier Reward Tier 1 Daredevil (New Card) Tier 2 100 Credits Tier 3 15 Daredevil Boosters Tier 4 100 Gold Tier 5 200 Credits Tier 6 15 Daredevil Boosters Tier 7 15 Boosters Tier 8 Card Art Variant Tier 9 15 Daredevil Boosters Tier 10 100 Credits Tier 11 100 Gold Tier 12 New Avatar (Misty Knight) Tier 13 200 Credits Tier 14 20 Misty Knight Boosters Tier 15 100 Gold Tier 16 15 Boosters Tier 17 100 Credits Tier 18 Misty Knight (New Card Art Variant) Tier 19 100 Gold Tier 20 20 Misty Knight Boosters Tier 21 100 Credits Tier 22 15 Boosters Tier 23 200 Credits Tier 24 15 Boosters Tier 25 20 Misty Knight Boosters Tier 26 100 Credits Tier 27 New Avatar (Punisher) Tier 28 200 Credits Tier 29 100 Gold Tier 30 200 Credits Tier 31 New Card Back (Daredevil) Tier 32 Card Art Variant (Punisher) Tier 33 100 Gold Tier 34 20 Punisher Boosters Tier 35 200 Credits Tier 36 Card Art Variant Tier 37 20 Punisher Boosters Tier 38 100 Gold Tier 39 15 Boosters Tier 40 20 Punisher Boosters Tier 41 200 Credits Tier 42 15 Boosters Tier 43 100 Credits Tier 44 20 Daredevil Boosters Tier 45 500 Credits Tier 46 New Avatar (Daredevil) Tier 47 New Card Back (Punisher) Tier 48 Card Art Variant Tier 49 500 Gold Tier 50 Card Art Variant (Daredevil) Tier 51 Season Cache Tier 52 Season Cache Tier 53 Season Cache Tier 54 Season Cache Tier 55 Season Cache

So while that’s all there is to know about Marvel Snap Season 3 for the time being, there’s always a chance things change throughout the month of August. With even more new cards seemingly on the horizon, we’ll be sure to keep you posted here with any further developments.