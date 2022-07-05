Marvel Snap Season 2: Thor Love and Thunder Season Pass rewards, new cards, more

Keeping the hype rolling in Closed Beta, Marvel Snap Season 2 is now live as Thor Love and Thunder soaks up the spotlight throughout the month of July. From a breakdown of all seasonal challenges to a look at new cards and Season Pass rewards, here’s everything you need to know.
Although Marvel Snap remains in Closed Beta for another month, that doesn’t mean the rollout of new content is slowing down. Following close behind Atlantis Beach Club in Season 1, the game’s Season 2 theme is now in focus as Thor takes center stage.
Coinciding with the launch of the latest MCU release in July, Thor Love and Thunder is taking over the new card game throughout Season 2.
With all-new cards up for grabs, including the mighty Thor himself, along with a range of limited seasonal rewards, there’s plenty to be excited about. So if you’ve managed to gain early access in the Closed Beta, here’s a full rundown of all there is to know about Marvel Snap Season 2.
Contents
- Marvel Snap Season 2 dates
- Thor Love and Thunder Season Pass price
- New Marvel Snap Season 2 cards
- Thor Love and Thunder Season Pass Missions
- Thor Love and Thunder Season Pass Rewards
Marvel Snap Season 2: Thor Love and Thunder dates
Marvel Snap’s second season, Thor Love and Thunder, launched on Tuesday, July 5 and is set to conclude one month later on Tuesday, August 2.
No different from most games with seasonal models, Marvel Snap follows a monthly cadence for its major updates. Therefore we know to expect a new season with each passing month, August being no different.
As always though, there’s a chance things change along the way. Given the game is still in its early testing period through the Closed Beta, there’s potential for issues to creep up and cause delays. We’ll be sure to update you here throughout July if that is indeed the case.
Marvel Snap Season 2: Thor Love and Thunder price
The Marvel Snap Thor Love and Thunder Season Pass can be accessed in three different ways. Your first choice is to simply unlock all free rewards along the way, saving your money in the process.
But if you’d rather grab everything on offer throughout the 50-tier Season Pass, you can purchase the premium track for $9.99.
- Read More: Every card in Marvel Snap
Moreover, if you’d rather boost your way through the first 10 tiers, the Premium+ bundle is available for $14.99.
New Marvel Snap Season 2 cards
With the launch of Season 2 came one new card as the mighty Thor joined the mix. Dropping onto the board as a 4-cost, 6 Power card, Thor shuffles Mjölnir into your deck On Reveal.
Mjölnir itself is a 0-cost, 0 Power card, that on Reveal gives Thor +6 Power.
For the time being, Thor is the only new addition this season. We’ll be sure to keep you updated if any further heroes join the fight as the weeks go by.
Marvel Snap Season 2: Thor Love and Thunder Season Pass Missions
No different from the first season in Marvel Snap, the month of Love and Thunder comes with a range of unique Missions to help you progress the Season Pass.
Completing these are the best way to boosting your XP gains and unlocking all 50 rewards before the season comes to a close.
- Read More: All Marvel Snap Locations
Below is a full look at every Mission in the Thor Love and Thunder season.
|Chapter
|Mission
|Reward
|Chapter 1 (Thor: Son of Odin)
|Complete all 7 Chapter 1 Missions
|2500 XP
|Play On Reveal Cards (35 total)
|900 XP
|Play 1000 Power’s worth of Cards
|1200 XP
|Play 6 cost Cards (10 total)
|1050 XP
|Chapter 2
|TBA July 12
|TBA July 12
|Chapter 3
|TBA July 19
|TBA July 19
|Chapter 4
|TBA July 26
|TBA July 26
Marvel Snap Season 2: Thor Love and Thunder Season Pass Rewards
As you would expect, the Season 2 Pass includes a mix of Credits, Gold, Avatars, Card Art Variants, and plenty more.
Steadily progressing through the Season Pass is arguably the most efficient way of boosting your Collection Level to unlock new cards. Thus, it’s vital you earn as many rewards as possible.
Below is a complete breakdown of every reward available in the current Season Pass.
|Tier
|Reward
|Tier 1
|Thor (New Card)
|Tier 2
|100 Credits
|Tier 3
|15 Thor Boosters
|Tier 4
|100 Gold
|Tier 5
|200 Credits
|Tier 6
|15 Thor Boosters
|Tier 7
|15 Boosters
|Tier 8
|Card Art Variant
|Tier 9
|15 Thor Boosters
|Tier 10
|100 Credits
|Tier 11
|100 Gold
|Tier 12
|New Avatar (Lady Sif)
|Tier 13
|200 Credits
|Tier 14
|20 Lady Sif Boosters
|Tier 15
|100 Gold
|Tier 16
|15 Boosters
|Tier 17
|100 Credits
|Tier 18
|Lady Sif (New Card Art Variant)
|Tier 19
|100 Gold
|Tier 20
|20 Lady Sif Boosters
|Tier 21
|100 Credits
|Tier 22
|15 Boosters
|Tier 23
|200 Credits
|Tier 24
|15 Boosters
|Tier 25
|20 Lady Sif Boosters
|Tier 26
|100 Credits
|Tier 27
|Card Art Variant
|Tier 28
|200 Credits
|Tier 29
|100 Gold
|Tier 30
|200 Credits
|Tier 31
|New Card Back
|Tier 32
|20 Heimdall Boosters
|Tier 33
|100 Gold
|Tier 34
|New Avatar (Heimdall)
|Tier 35
|100 Credits
|Tier 36
|20 Heimdall Boosters
|Tier 37
|200 Credits
|Tier 38
|100 Gold
|Tier 39
|15 Boosters
|Tier 40
|Heimdall (New Card Art Variant)
|Tier 41
|200 Credits
|Tier 42
|20 Heimdall Boosters
|Tier 43
|15 Boosters
|Tier 44
|20 Thor Boosters
|Tier 45
|500 Credits
|Tier 46
|New Avatar (Thor)
|Tier 47
|New Card Back
|Tier 48
|Card Art Variant
|Tier 49
|500 Gold
|Tier 50
|Thor (Card Art Variant)
|Tier 51
|25 Credits
|Tier 52
|25 Credits
|Tier 53
|25 Credits
|Tier 54
|25 Credits
|Tier 55
|25 Credits
So that’s all there is to know about Marvel Snap Season 2. As it’s still early days yet for the new card game, we’ll be sure to keep you posted here as any further news hits the web.