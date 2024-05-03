Everything in Marvel Snap A Blink in Time season update: Release date, new cards, more

Everything in Marvel Snap A Blink in Time season update: Release date, new cards, moreSecond Dinner
Blink, and you’ll miss the Exiles making their leap to Marvel Snap in May’s A Blink in Time season with four new cards.
The latest season of Marvel Snap is upon us, and it’s a doozy of a throwback for classic X-Men fans.
A Blink In Time introduces the Exiles, a fan-favorite team of X-Men characters from across the multiverse, to Marvel Snap. Read on to learn all about Marvel Snap’s A Blink in Time season, including new cards, locations, & more.
Contents
- A Blink in Time season dates & price
- A Blink in Time season new cards
- A Blink in Time season spotlight caches
A Blink in Time season dates & price
Marvel Snap A Blink in Time begins May 7, 2024, and runs through June 4, 2024. A Blink in Time is the 24th Season of Marvel Snap and will launch with both a free and premium reward track tier.
For players who want to enable the premium reward track, the Marvel Snap Premium Pass is available for $9.99. The Premium Pass will allow players to unlock rewards by completing objectives.
For players who want an early boost, a Marvel Snap Premium+ Season Pass is also available for $14.99. The Premium+ Season Pass lets players skip the first ten tiers.
A Blink in Time season new cards
Season 5’s theme, A Blink in Time, is based on Marvel’s multiversal powerhouses, Exiles. Debuting in 2001, Exiles is a team of X-Men-adjacent characters who are plucked from their worlds to correct “hiccups” in reality across time and space.
Five Exiles characters – Blink, Nocturne, Sage, Namora, and Sasquatch – will be released throughout the season.
Blink
- 5 Cost
- 6 Power
- On Reveal: Swap the last card you played with a higher-Cost card from your deck.
Nocturne
- 3 Cost
- 5 Power
- You can move this once. When this moves, replace its location with a random new one.
Sage
- 3 Cost
- 0 Power
- On Reveal: +2 Power for each different Power among all other cards here.
Namora
- 5 Cost
- 5 Power
- On Reveal: Give +5 Power to each of your cards alone at another location.
Sasquatch
- 6 Cost
- 10 Power
- Costs 1 less for each card you played last turn.
A Blink in Time season Spotlight Caches
Spotlight caches are a fairly recent addition to Marvel Snap, enabling players to get their hands on more cards faster. Once a player reaches Collection Level 500, Spotlight Caches will replace the Collector’s Caches and Reserves.
The Spotlight Caches refresh weekly and offer a chance to get one of four cards. Cards already owned are removed from the rotation, thus improving the odds of getting other cards. Once you unlock all four cards in the cache, they will be replaced with Spotlight Variants.
May 7
- Nocturne
- Caeira
- Selene
May 14
- Sage
- Legion
- The Living Tribunal
May 21
- Namora
- Skaar
- Black Knight
May 28
- Sasquatch
- Ravonna Renslayer
- Havok
A Blink in Time season albums
There will be three new season albums for A Blink in Time: Move Your Hipps Album, Cute but Deadly Album, & Oops, All Chibis Album.
