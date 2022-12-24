Mario Kart Tour players mock “awfully designed” new tracks

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Mario Kart Tour has some new maps coming in its next Tour, and fans of the kart racer are already mocking them, saying that they’re “awfully designed”.

Mario Kart Tour has had consistent content drops since its arrival on mobile, along with a dedicated fanbase that has been sticking with the game since launch.

The mobile game has even removed loot boxes, a contentious addition that many players and Mario Kart fans in general weren’t all that happy about.

However, fans got a look at the “new” track offerings that are coming with the New Years event, and they aren’t too keen on the direction that these tracks have taken.

“New” Mario Kart Tour tracks mocked by community

With how many iconic maps there are in Mario Kart, Tour has had a great deal of track layouts to draw from. It has the most tracks in any Mario Kart game at over 100, and new locations are constantly being added.

Tours tend to introduce these new tracks, many of which are based on real-life locations that coincide with whichever limited-time tour is running in-game.

The New Years Tour is coming up, and players are dumbfounded by the “new” courses coming to the game.

These tracks consist of track layouts from other Mario Kart games in the series, with ramps littered throughout that drastically change the course. They’re technically new tracks.

Early screenshots and the trailer on Nintendo Mobile’s YouTube channel have Mario Kart fans questioning how it’ll feel to drive on these tracks, even if their layouts are somewhat familiar.

Replies to the tweet have called the track “awfully designed“, while some others are down to embrace the chaos. The multi-layered ramps on Bowser’s Castle have caught everyone’s eye, and there’s an equal mix of players who are excited and players who are skeptical.

As for how these tracks feel to drive on, we’ll have to wait for the New Years Tour to drop on December 28.