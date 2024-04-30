Manor Lords players can’t get enough of walking through their cities

Manor Lords players are happy to see the game has included a mechanic that makes it feel much more immersive.

Manor Lords has been met with a very positive reception and popularity, and a large part of that is thanks to its detailed world and graphics.

With its intent to put players right in the thick of medieval city life, the game is doing everything it can to immerse players into its realistic world.

This includes a mechanic that allows people to take control of their Lord to walk around what they have built.

Across social media, players are giving their praise to this mechanic, with one person claiming it is “one of the coolest features” they have seen in a game like it.

Now, this kind of mechanic has been in other city-building games in the past, but it really seems to be the fidelity of the graphics that has fans so impressed.

Usually, these kinds of games will keep players in the bird’s-eye view so that the performance won’t take a hit by having to render the final details of being on the “ground level.”

Manor Lords, however, really seems to keep its graphics looking sharp, and that’s what’s caught players’ attention, specifically the physics of the character’s capes.

As one fan on X says: “Honestly all I’m looking at when he’s running around is that cape.”

Over on the Manor Lords subreddit, one player speaks about how the ability to walk around the game in first-person is one of their favorite parts of the game. It seems that the option to walk around in first- or third-person is adding another layer of immersion that players are enjoying.

The game is still in Early Access, so there are plenty more areas that Manor Lords can build on, and it looks like city exploration is one area that players will want the most.