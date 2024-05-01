How many people play Manor Lords? Player count in 2024

Manor Lords is a new city building sim that has quickly become a smash hit on Steam but exactly how many people are playing so far? This is the current player count for the game in May 2024.

2024 has been a big year for surprise successes with the likes of Helldivers 2, and Content Warning, both becoming extremely popular at launch.

Manor Lords is the latest indie release to climb up the Steam charts with new fans flocking to its unique blend of city builder mechanics, and realistic medieval setting. It was so popular at launch that it even crashed the Steam storefront and servers an hour after release.

Article continues after ad

If you’re curious to know how many people are playing Manor Lords, we’ve got you covered.

Slavic Magic

Manor Lords player count

As of May 1, 2024, Manor Lords has approximately 94,732 concurrent players. It’s currently the 12th most-played game on Steam according to SteamDB.

On April 28, 2024, it reached a peak of 173,178 players. Hours after the game launched on April 26, 2024, it hit a concurrent player count 1,00,000, and quickly shot up the Steam charts to become the fifth most played game on the platform.

Article continues after ad

Prior to Manor Lords’ release, it was revealed that it had become the most wishlisted game on Steam with over 3 million players having added it to their lists. This meant that it had overtaken both Hades 2, and the hugely anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong in wishlist numbers. Over 1 million copies have already been sold, and its peak player count is the highest the city-building genre has ever received.

Article continues after ad

Whether Manor Lords player count will remain quite this big is yet to be seen but we’ll be sure to keep you regularly updated with its numbers on this page.

For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

How to build and use the Sawpit | Manor Lords system requirements | Is Manor Lords on Game Pass? | Does Manor Lords run on Steam Deck?