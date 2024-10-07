Lofi Girl teams up with Alien Isolation in weirdest collab yet

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Alien: Isolation, Sega has teamed up with the Lofi Girl YouTube channel to deliver the creepiest collaboration yet.

The Lofi Girl YouTube channel is widely known for its 24/7 livestreams of relaxing music, where listeners can chill out together alongside its iconic anime girl mascot. With a massive 14.5 million followers, it is no stranger to the world of collabs.

So far, Lofi Girl has been featured in her very own Fortnite map and even inspired popular Twitch streamers like Emiru. However, in what is one of the strangest moves yet, the homework-loving girl has teamed up with Sega to celebrate Alien Isolation’s 10th anniversary.

The collab was announced over on X, where Sega announced that they had teamed up with the iconic YouTube channel to deliver a “chilling collaboration” fans won’t forget.

“Transport yourself to the eerie, atmospheric world of the Sevastopol Station with these relaxing beats that set the perfect mood for studying, relaxation…or running from Xenomorphs,” reads the official video description.

Those wanting to inject some spooky beats into their study or working sessions can do so by heading over to Sega’s official YouTube channel or by watching the video above. Not only has the Lofi Girl been replaced by a terrifying Xenomorph (there’s Jones the cat as well), but the hour-long video features some spooky beats that are sure to get your heart racing.

Relaxing certainly isn’t the word we’d use to describe Alien Isolation and this collab certainly demonstrates that. In fact, the game is still one of our best survival horror games to play in 2024. Be sure to read our full list here, and once you’ve done that, check out our review for Alien: Romulus to get the lowdown on the latest film.