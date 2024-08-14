Alien: Romulus review – Satisfying return for a beloved franchise

While not perfect, Alien: Romulus is the first film in years to once again capture the magic of the original Alien movies and prove the franchise can succeed when focusing on horror over action.

Alien fans have waited six years for a new entry in the franchise. The 2017 Alien: Covenant, in many ways, set the series back, but Romulus promised to restore its glory.

Director Fede Álvarez, known for helming horror franchises such as Don’t Breathe and Evil Dead, rejuvenated the beloved IP by stripping it back to its roots and, in turn, creating an experience that is sure to put a smile on the face of longtime fans – likely after they’re jumping out of their seats in fear, of course.

While Romulus, on the whole, is not perfect by any means, it excels at creating the necessary setting and atmosphere for an Alien film, balancing horror, impending doom, Easter eggs, and action.

The film’s plot is largely predictable and retreads familiar ground, save for a few small surprises along the way. That said, there is still a lot to love in Alien: Romulus.

One of the most horrifying Alien films yet

Alien: Romulus is most effective and entertaining when it leans into its horror roots. While more recent entries in the franchise, like Alien: Covenant, relied on action-heavy sequences to engage its audience, Romulus strips back the layers to present a much more classic thrill ride.

It relies on its fantastic sound design and gorgeous cinematography to create fright and celebrates what has always made the Alien franchise a staple of the genre.

With gore, guts, and some genuinely terrifying sights – especially near the end – Romulus recalibrates the franchise back on course. However, its narrative leaves little to be desired regarding the future of the IP.

A feast for the eyes and ears

20th Century Studios The Xenomorph has never looked better than in Alien: Romulus

The audiovisual design of Alien: Romulus is, without a doubt, the film’s biggest strength. As expected, director Fede Álvarez utilizes his experience in the genre, capturing the wonder of space along with the fear of being trapped in a ship with unknown creatures hunting you at every turn.

The iconic motto “in space, no one can hear you scream” has never felt better actualized than in Romulus. The echoes of space and the silence they evoke strike a winning chord each time a Facehugger jumps into frame or when the shadow of the film’s final enemy stalks through the smoke.

Romulus excels where more recent entries in the franchise have failed, thanks to its impressive cinematography and intuitive soundscape.

An outstanding lead performance grounds the film

20th Century Studios Cailee Spaeny steals the show in Alien: Romulus

While the film focuses more on its action and horror and less on elevating its young characters, the cast provides convincing performances and keeps audiences invested in their survival.

In particular, Cailee Spaeny provides another career-defining role as Romulus’ lead, Rain Carradine. Hot off the back of her critically acclaimed performance as Priscilla Presley in the 2023 Sophia Coppola film, Spaeny pays homage to the legacy of Sigourney Weaver by transforming herself into a complete action hero for a new generation.

Spaeny never misses a beat and elevates everyone else she shares a scene with. Her chemistry and relationship with David Jonsson’s Andy serve as the heartbeat of the movie.

A story that doesn’t leave you wanting much more

While Romulus presents itself as a revitalizing force similar to Predator’s recent Prey, its surface-level plot and character development leave much to be desired.

When developing another film in a beloved franchise, the balance between telling a concise story and furthering the overall lore of the IP can be difficult to strike. While Romulus excels in the former, the film does little to generate excitement for another installment.

Other than Rain and Andy, all other characters are underdeveloped and fall distinctly into conventional tropes.

At the end of the film, the story’s direction is still undetermined. While this can benefit a follow-up project in some cases, Romulus ends up feeling more like a side story or spinoff rather than the next leading narrative of the Alien franchise.

Alien: Romulus review verdict – 3/5

While Alien: Romulus revives the franchise and brings it back to its roots, the predictable plot prevents it from elevating the IP to further heights. However, it does serve as a well-made reset and a fun return for fans of the original Alien films.