Live FPL 2023/24 price reveals: Team & player prices

Fantasy premier League logo and colours with text saying 'FPL 2023/24 price reveals'Premier League

Starting from Monday, July 3, Fantasy Premier League started to reveal prices for a number of key players, with all 20 teams having at least four player prices revealed. Here are all the prices we know so far.

With the FPL 2023/24 launch date fast approaching, some players are already starting to plan out what their teams might look like, be it from prices that have already been revealed or taking educated guesses on what they might be.

You need not guess any longer, though, as a number of key players’ prices have been revealed, including the likes of Erling Haaland, Mo Salah, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and many more.

Here’s what we know about player prices.

FPL 2023/24 player prices

These are the prices that were revealed in the July 3 live stream:

PlayerPricePlayerPrice
Odegaard (ARS)8.5Leno (FUL)4.5
B. Fernandes (MUN)8.5Pickford (EVE)4.5
Mitoma (BHA)6.5Trippier (NEW)6.5
Watkins (AVL)8.0Paqueta (WHU)6
Morris (LTN)5.5Sá (WOL)5.0
Ndiaye (SHU)5.5Son (TOT)9.0
Kluivert (BOU)5.0Benson (BUR)5.5
Nkunku (CHE)7.5Gibbs-White (NFO)6.0
Mbeumo (BRE)6.5Salah (LIV)12.5
Eze (CRY)6.5Haaland (MCI)14

Here are the FPL player prices that have been revealed by each individual team, in order of when they were announced:

PlayerPricePlayerPrice
Bell (LTN)4.0Estupiñan (BHA)5.0
Osho (LTN)4.5Groß (BHA)6.5
Clarn (LTN)5.0March (BHA)6.5
Adebayo (LTN)5.0Welbeck (BHA)6.0
Muric (BUR)4.5Neto (WOL)5.5
Roberts (BUR)4.5Hwang (WOL)5.5
Zaroury (BUR)5.0Dawson (WOL)4.5
Brownhill (BUR)5.0Kilman (WOL)4.5
Alexander-Arnold (LIV)8.0TBA
Robertson (LIV)6.5TBA
Mac Allister (LIV)6.0TBA
Nuñez (LIV)7.5TBA
Tete (FUL)4.5TBA
Ream (FUL)4.5TBA
Pereira (FUL)5.5TBA
Mitrovic (FUL)7.5TBA
Aurier (NFO)4.5TBA
Danilo (NFO)5.5TBA
Johnson (NFO)6.0TBA
Awoniyi (NFO)6.5TBA
Botman (NEW)4.5TBA
Bruno Guimaraes (NEW)6.0TBA
Joelinton (NEW)6.0TBA
Isak (NEW)7.5TBA
Aguerd (WHU)4.5TBA
Benrahma (WHU)6.0TBA
Bowen (WHU)7.0TBA
Antonio (WHU)6.0TBA
Johnstone (CRY)4.5TBA
Mitchell (CRY)4.5TBA
Guehi (CRY)4.5TBA
Edouard (CRY)5.5TBA
Dalot (MUN)5.0TBA
Shaw (MUN)5.5TBA
Sancho (MUN)7.0TBA
Rashford (MUN)9.0TBA
Tarkowski (EVE)4.5Pope (NEW)5.5
Doucoure (EVE)5.5Foderingham (SHU)4.5
Iwobi (EVE)5.5N. Williams (NFO)4.5
McNeil (EVE)5.5Beyer (BUR)4.0
Zinchenko (ARS)5.0Ayew (CRY)5.5
Saka (ARS)8.5Campbell (LUT)5.0
Havertz (ARS)7.5Gakpo (LIV)7.5
Jesus (ARS)8Jackson (CHE)7.0
Henry (BRE)4.5Fabianski (WHU)4.5
Mee (BRE)5.0Mings (AVL)4.5
Schade (BRE)5.5Reed (FUL)5.0
Wissa (BRE)6.0Joao Pedro (BHA)5.5

Be sure to stay tuned as the table above will be updated with all the information available ahead of the FPL 2023/24 launch date.

