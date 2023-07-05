Live FPL 2023/24 price reveals: Team & player prices
Starting from Monday, July 3, Fantasy Premier League started to reveal prices for a number of key players, with all 20 teams having at least four player prices revealed. Here are all the prices we know so far.
With the FPL 2023/24 launch date fast approaching, some players are already starting to plan out what their teams might look like, be it from prices that have already been revealed or taking educated guesses on what they might be.
You need not guess any longer, though, as a number of key players’ prices have been revealed, including the likes of Erling Haaland, Mo Salah, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and many more.
Here’s what we know about player prices.
FPL 2023/24 player prices
These are the prices that were revealed in the July 3 live stream:
|Player
|Price
|Player
|Price
|Odegaard (ARS)
|8.5
|Leno (FUL)
|4.5
|B. Fernandes (MUN)
|8.5
|Pickford (EVE)
|4.5
|Mitoma (BHA)
|6.5
|Trippier (NEW)
|6.5
|Watkins (AVL)
|8.0
|Paqueta (WHU)
|6
|Morris (LTN)
|5.5
|Sá (WOL)
|5.0
|Ndiaye (SHU)
|5.5
|Son (TOT)
|9.0
|Kluivert (BOU)
|5.0
|Benson (BUR)
|5.5
|Nkunku (CHE)
|7.5
|Gibbs-White (NFO)
|6.0
|Mbeumo (BRE)
|6.5
|Salah (LIV)
|12.5
|Eze (CRY)
|6.5
|Haaland (MCI)
|14
Here are the FPL player prices that have been revealed by each individual team, in order of when they were announced:
|Player
|Price
|Player
|Price
|Bell (LTN)
|4.0
|Estupiñan (BHA)
|5.0
|Osho (LTN)
|4.5
|Groß (BHA)
|6.5
|Clarn (LTN)
|5.0
|March (BHA)
|6.5
|Adebayo (LTN)
|5.0
|Welbeck (BHA)
|6.0
|Muric (BUR)
|4.5
|Neto (WOL)
|5.5
|Roberts (BUR)
|4.5
|Hwang (WOL)
|5.5
|Zaroury (BUR)
|5.0
|Dawson (WOL)
|4.5
|Brownhill (BUR)
|5.0
|Kilman (WOL)
|4.5
|Alexander-Arnold (LIV)
|8.0
|TBA
|Robertson (LIV)
|6.5
|TBA
|Mac Allister (LIV)
|6.0
|TBA
|Nuñez (LIV)
|7.5
|TBA
|Tete (FUL)
|4.5
|TBA
|Ream (FUL)
|4.5
|TBA
|Pereira (FUL)
|5.5
|TBA
|Mitrovic (FUL)
|7.5
|TBA
|Aurier (NFO)
|4.5
|TBA
|Danilo (NFO)
|5.5
|TBA
|Johnson (NFO)
|6.0
|TBA
|Awoniyi (NFO)
|6.5
|TBA
|Botman (NEW)
|4.5
|TBA
|Bruno Guimaraes (NEW)
|6.0
|TBA
|Joelinton (NEW)
|6.0
|TBA
|Isak (NEW)
|7.5
|TBA
|Aguerd (WHU)
|4.5
|TBA
|Benrahma (WHU)
|6.0
|TBA
|Bowen (WHU)
|7.0
|TBA
|Antonio (WHU)
|6.0
|TBA
|Johnstone (CRY)
|4.5
|TBA
|Mitchell (CRY)
|4.5
|TBA
|Guehi (CRY)
|4.5
|TBA
|Edouard (CRY)
|5.5
|TBA
|Dalot (MUN)
|5.0
|TBA
|Shaw (MUN)
|5.5
|TBA
|Sancho (MUN)
|7.0
|TBA
|Rashford (MUN)
|9.0
|TBA
|Tarkowski (EVE)
|4.5
|Pope (NEW)
|5.5
|Doucoure (EVE)
|5.5
|Foderingham (SHU)
|4.5
|Iwobi (EVE)
|5.5
|N. Williams (NFO)
|4.5
|McNeil (EVE)
|5.5
|Beyer (BUR)
|4.0
|Zinchenko (ARS)
|5.0
|Ayew (CRY)
|5.5
|Saka (ARS)
|8.5
|Campbell (LUT)
|5.0
|Havertz (ARS)
|7.5
|Gakpo (LIV)
|7.5
|Jesus (ARS)
|8
|Jackson (CHE)
|7.0
|Henry (BRE)
|4.5
|Fabianski (WHU)
|4.5
|Mee (BRE)
|5.0
|Mings (AVL)
|4.5
|Schade (BRE)
|5.5
|Reed (FUL)
|5.0
|Wissa (BRE)
|6.0
|Joao Pedro (BHA)
|5.5
Be sure to stay tuned as the table above will be updated with all the information available ahead of the FPL 2023/24 launch date.