Live FPL 2023/24 price reveals: Team & player prices

Starting from Monday, July 3, Fantasy Premier League started to reveal prices for a number of key players, with all 20 teams having at least four player prices revealed. Here are all the prices we know so far.

With the FPL 2023/24 launch date fast approaching, some players are already starting to plan out what their teams might look like, be it from prices that have already been revealed or taking educated guesses on what they might be.

You need not guess any longer, though, as a number of key players’ prices have been revealed, including the likes of Erling Haaland, Mo Salah, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and many more.

Here’s what we know about player prices.

FPL 2023/24 player prices

These are the prices that were revealed in the July 3 live stream:

Player Price Player Price Odegaard (ARS) 8.5 Leno (FUL) 4.5 B. Fernandes (MUN) 8.5 Pickford (EVE) 4.5 Mitoma (BHA) 6.5 Trippier (NEW) 6.5 Watkins (AVL) 8.0 Paqueta (WHU) 6 Morris (LTN) 5.5 Sá (WOL) 5.0 Ndiaye (SHU) 5.5 Son (TOT) 9.0 Kluivert (BOU) 5.0 Benson (BUR) 5.5 Nkunku (CHE) 7.5 Gibbs-White (NFO) 6.0 Mbeumo (BRE) 6.5 Salah (LIV) 12.5 Eze (CRY) 6.5 Haaland (MCI) 14

Here are the FPL player prices that have been revealed by each individual team, in order of when they were announced:

Player Price Player Price Bell (LTN) 4.0 Estupiñan (BHA) 5.0 Osho (LTN) 4.5 Groß (BHA) 6.5 Clarn (LTN) 5.0 March (BHA) 6.5 Adebayo (LTN) 5.0 Welbeck (BHA) 6.0 Muric (BUR) 4.5 Neto (WOL) 5.5 Roberts (BUR) 4.5 Hwang (WOL) 5.5 Zaroury (BUR) 5.0 Dawson (WOL) 4.5 Brownhill (BUR) 5.0 Kilman (WOL) 4.5 Alexander-Arnold (LIV) 8.0 TBA Robertson (LIV) 6.5 TBA Mac Allister (LIV) 6.0 TBA Nuñez (LIV) 7.5 TBA Tete (FUL) 4.5 TBA Ream (FUL) 4.5 TBA Pereira (FUL) 5.5 TBA Mitrovic (FUL) 7.5 TBA Aurier (NFO) 4.5 TBA Danilo (NFO) 5.5 TBA Johnson (NFO) 6.0 TBA Awoniyi (NFO) 6.5 TBA Botman (NEW) 4.5 TBA Bruno Guimaraes (NEW) 6.0 TBA Joelinton (NEW) 6.0 TBA Isak (NEW) 7.5 TBA Aguerd (WHU) 4.5 TBA Benrahma (WHU) 6.0 TBA Bowen (WHU) 7.0 TBA Antonio (WHU) 6.0 TBA Johnstone (CRY) 4.5 TBA Mitchell (CRY) 4.5 TBA Guehi (CRY) 4.5 TBA Edouard (CRY) 5.5 TBA Dalot (MUN) 5.0 TBA Shaw (MUN) 5.5 TBA Sancho (MUN) 7.0 TBA Rashford (MUN) 9.0 TBA Tarkowski (EVE) 4.5 Pope (NEW) 5.5 Doucoure (EVE) 5.5 Foderingham (SHU) 4.5 Iwobi (EVE) 5.5 N. Williams (NFO) 4.5 McNeil (EVE) 5.5 Beyer (BUR) 4.0 Zinchenko (ARS) 5.0 Ayew (CRY) 5.5 Saka (ARS) 8.5 Campbell (LUT) 5.0 Havertz (ARS) 7.5 Gakpo (LIV) 7.5 Jesus (ARS) 8 Jackson (CHE) 7.0 Henry (BRE) 4.5 Fabianski (WHU) 4.5 Mee (BRE) 5.0 Mings (AVL) 4.5 Schade (BRE) 5.5 Reed (FUL) 5.0 Wissa (BRE) 6.0 Joao Pedro (BHA) 5.5

Be sure to stay tuned as the table above will be updated with all the information available ahead of the FPL 2023/24 launch date.