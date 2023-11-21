LEGO Star Wars BD-1 plummets to all-time low price on Amazon in early Black Friday deal

Recreate Cal Kestis’ best buddy in the LEGO Star Wars BD-1 set for a historically low price from Amazon for Black Friday.

LEGO Star Wars is second nature to the LEGO brand, with countless sets from the standard and Ultimate Collector Series line. Amazon may have a good deal for those looking for a specific little droid friend.

Save on LEGO Star Wars BD-1 with Amazon

Amazon is offering a massive 53% discount on the LEGO Star Wars BD-1 set during their Black Friday event leading up to the holiday season. This deal appears to be the lowest price that the set has ever reached, so this deal will likely be snapped up fast.

The Lego Group

BD-1 hails from the Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and its sequel, Jedi Survivor. His set contains 1,062 pieces with a small BD-1 minifigure and a small plate covered in info about BD-1 to accompany him.

The LEGO Star Wars BD-1 set stands 31cm tall and features articulation in his head and legs to properly pose him and display his mood. Let’s not kid ourselves, though we all think he’s the Star Wars equivalent of a puppy.

He may not be as imposing as a tank, but we know BD-1 tries his best. The LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker also tries its best this Black Friday with another all-time low price in time for the holidays. A tank is just as cute as BD-1, right?

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.