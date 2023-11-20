Walmart offering all-time lowest price on LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker for Black Friday

LEGO Star Wars fans can secure their big present this holiday season with a great offer on the AT-TE Walker at Walmart. Best get it fast; Order 66 won’t execute itself!

There’s no shortage of LEGO Star Wars sets based on the original trilogy, as well as prequels, sequels, and spin-off shows. We’ll also most likely receive sets based on whatever the future holds for the adventures in the galaxy far, far away.

For now, let’s focus on the Star Wars prequels, specifically the AT-TE Walker during the attack on Utapau that seemingly blows Obi-Wan Kenobi to his death.

Save on LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker with Walmart

The LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker set is based on the invasion of Utapau scenes in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, where the brave Clones of the 212th take on the droid army, and of course, this includes the infamous Order 66 attack on the Jedi.

While it may not possess the devasting power of some of the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets, the AT-TE Walker offers some severe firepower for this price.

Walmart is reducing the LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker from $139.99 to $112.99 for Black Friday. The set contains 1,082 pieces and eight minifigures, including three Battle Droids, three 212th Clone Troopers, a 212th Clone Gunner, and, of course, the leader of the 212th Clone Battalion, Commander Cody.

At such a bargain, adult LEGO enthusiasts and young LEGO fans alike will pray Walmart doesn’t pull a Darth Vader and alter the deal.

You can find great prices on LEGO Star Wars and all sorts of sets in our Black Friday LEGO deals hub. Any LEGO fan will want to know when prices get slashed harder than Darth Maul.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.