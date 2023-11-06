LEGO reveal Lunar New Year sets for 2024

At this year’s Chinese International Import Expo, LEGO revealed a lot of sets for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

This takes place on February 10, 2024, so we should receive these amazing sets in January time. Check out all the sets below.

LEGO Family Reunion Celebration – 80113

Much like in real life around Lunar New Year, this set contains 13 minifigures celebrating the Spring Festival in a traditional Chinese restaurant marvel of architecture. The Family Reunion Celebration includes a whopping 1,823 pieces, and yes that includes firework pieces too.

LEGO Auspicious Dragon – 80112

2024 marks the year of the Dragon, so naturally we’ll receive the Auspicious Dragon set for next year containing 1,171 pieces. This impressive dragon will rest on an equally good-looking rock face with wave crashing effects.

LEGO BrickHeadz Spring Festival Mickey Mouse – 40673

Disney fans aren’t being left out of the festivities, with Mickey Mouse getting the BrickHeadz treatment this Lunar New Year sporting traditional garb and a lantern. The brick count is not yet known for this set, but we know it’ll contain at least two large round pieces for Mickey’s ears.

LEGO Festive Calendar – 40678

Keep track of the days with the Festival Calendar, a small set containing a gong-ringing minifigure with functioning date-changing capabilities. Not to mention it’s also atop a swimming dragon.

Regions in Asia-Pacific should receive these sets first around December time with the rest of the world following next year in early 2024.