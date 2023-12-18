Save 36% on LEGO’s vibrant Lunar New Year parade set

Celebrate Lunar New Year in style with the LEGO parade set, now 36% off. Features 3 festive floats and 18 minifigs to capture the joyful celebrations.

This spectacular LEGO set lets builders of all ages recreate the colorful revelry of a traditional Lunar New Year celebration. Three connectible parade floats provide the centerpiece. Deck them out with included minifig musicians, dancers, performers, and more to capture the joyful atmosphere.

A majestic dragon float steals the show with an automated motor that makes the dragon itself appear to slither through the streets. Place a minifigure atop and watch it move as you gently push the float along.

The vibrant rabbit float also impresses with a brick-built bunny that bobs as you manually move the creation. A classic symbol of Lunar New Year wishes it’s an endearing centerpiece sure to bring smiles.

Even the musicians’ float interacts with movable drumsticks you can push to make the drummer figurine play. Pose the other band members with instruments for added fun.

In all, you get 18 minifigures featuring dancers, spectators, Monkie Kid, an astronaut, a knight, and more. With a four-member family as well, kids can use imagination to play out skits and stories.

