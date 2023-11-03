The LEGO Disney 100 Years of Animation Icons set is selling for its historic lowest-ever price

Fans of Disney aren’t going to want to miss this incredible LEGO deal today.

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering up the LEGO Disney Classic 100 Years of Disney Animation Icons set for its historic lowest-ever price of just $47.99 (was $60) for 20% off the MSRP. That’s a full $13 knocked off the sticker price for an unbeatable price on the set that’s perfect for fans of all ages.

While it’s not the first time that the LEGO Disney Classic 100 Years of Disney Animation Icons set has sold at this lowest-ever price, we still advise acting sooner rather than later if you’re interested. That’s because this set has frequently fluctuated back up to full price over the last week or so hovering around the full $60 mark until very recently. Don’t miss out on what could be one of the best LEGO sets for kids or one of the best LEGO sets for adults for less.

LEGO

What’s particularly exciting about this LEGO Disney set is that you’re given a total of 12 8×8 plates which can be customized to resemble a total of 72 designs based upon iconic animation characters. For some, that could be newer representations such as Elsa and Olaf from Frozen or more old-school with the likes of Snow White, Cinderella, Mickey Mouse, and Jasmine.

This set is designed to be wall art and it handily comes along with a LEGO frame and hanger elements to be easily hung up in your home as used as decor. There’s even a minifig of Mickey Mouse himself armed with a paintbrush and palette looking like he’s hard at work on the project.

The grid allows for a total of 12 characters to be displayed in any order you choose with representation from a century’s worth of Disney animated classics. Some ideas are floated in the instructions such as a wall of Disney princesses, Mickey Mouse characters, and Pixar favorites, but ultimately it’s up to you. What’s more, if you get bored of how it looks, you can simply build up some more and swap them out at your leisure which gives the set a level of versatility rarely seen at this price point.

