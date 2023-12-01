LEGO offer free holiday themed sets with purchase

Anyone making big purchases from the LEGO Store this holiday season will be happy to know that any sets they buy will come with a cheerful bonus.

LEGO and the holiday season are a match made in heaven, making their sets of any theme, be it Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, or even their own sets in the LEGO City line, the perfect gift for almost everyone in your life. After all doesn’t love LEGO?

This season, however, things are a little different, any large purchase will be accompanied by up to two additional holiday-themed sets for free to give as extra gifts or keep for yourself. A romantic wintery ride and another set perfect for your Christmas tree await you from in the LEGO Store.

LEGO Wintertime Carriage Ride – 40603

Take a magical horsedrawn ride in the LEGO Wintertime Carriage Ride set this holiday season. This set contains 153 pieces, three minifigures, and is available exclusively through the LEGO Store for free when you make purchases totaling over $150.

LEGO Christmas Decor Set – 40604

Add the perfect addition to your Christmas tree with the LEGO Christmas Decor set this holiday season. This set contains 182 pieces, making up three colorful baubles, and is available exclusively for free from the LEGO Store when you make purchases totaling over $70.

Those are the two sets LEGO is gifting with purchases. Now, the issue is what sets you should buy to earn these. Maybe the new LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower will suit your fancy, or perhaps any LEGO Star Wars sets that are retiring this year, or keeping with the holiday theme, any set in the LEGO Winter Village collection; there are plenty to choose from.

Remember only purchases made through the LEGO Store going over the price threshold can earn you these winter themed LEGO sets this holiday season.