Where to buy LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower

Assemble more than just the Avengers in the new LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower set. Here’s where to buy the new marvelous superhero set.

LEGO may have cracked the code for the most wanted LEGO set this holiday season with the LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower.

The only question remaining is where to buy the towering monument to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We have the answer and LEGO Insiders members are going to be happy about this one.

Buy LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower Exclusively from LEGO

LEGO is keeping this set closer to the chest than Iron Man’s Arc reactor, by selling it exclusively through the LEGO store for $499.99 – available starting Friday, November 24.

Marvel has shown no signs of slowing down with their plans for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of movies and shows. The new LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower set shines on some of the best moments from the Avengers franchise.

This LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower contains 5,201 pieces and an impressive cast of 31 minifigures of iconic superheroes, villains, and many characters from the MCU. Including the core six Avengers of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Thor.

As a promotion for Black Friday, any purchase of the LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower between November 24 and November 27 will come with a free LEGO Marvel Taxi set gift alongside the tower. Making that $499.99 price tag look a bit more appetizing.

LEGO Insiders will be happy to know that this set will bank them 3,250 points, which can be used to redeem rewards and discounts on future purchases.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

