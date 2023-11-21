Star Wars fans divided as Dave Filoni takes over franchise

Star Wars has gone though a lot of changes over the years, but now a new figure is taking over the galaxy far, far away…

When it comes to the Star Wars franchise, we’ve seen a lot happen over the past decade. From a new trilogy, to a bunch of new shows, the galaxy far, far away is certainly different, for better or worse.

And now fans have another big change to react to; a change of leadership in fact, as Dave Filoni is now taking over Lucasfilm as Chief Creative Officer.

Filoni is likely best known for his work on Ashoka and The Mandalorian, but as fans had their opinions on his work there, they also have a lot to say about this.

Star Wars fans react to Dave Filoni

Filoni worked as the producer for The Mandalorian and writer-producer-director for Ashoka, but actually started working alongside George Lucas on the animated Clone Wars show nearly twenty years ago. Now, his new promotion will put him much higher up and further ahead in the decision making and development process of creating new Star Wars projects, and he will be working closely with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and head of development Carrie Beck.

Speaking of his promotion to Vanity Fair, Filoni said, “In this new role, it’s opened up to basically everything that’s going on. When we’re planning the future of what we’re doing now, I’m involved at the inception phase.”

“I’m not telling people what to do,” he added. “But I do feel I’m trying to help them tell the best story that they want to tell. I need to be a help across the galaxy here, like a part of a Jedi Council almost.”

But while Filoni clearly seems excited for the role, not every fan is on board. Check out some of the mixed responses given on X (formerly Twitter) below:

As for other projects Filoni is working on, such as a potential second season of Ashoka or the movie that sets to unite all of the current Star Wars shows, it seems he will not be backing away from these responsibilities: “To truly help filmmakers, it was really important for me to experience it first-hand,” he explained. “I can also lend a perspective on the challenges that telling these stories will present. I feel more capable of actually being helpful outside of just saying, ‘Well, Jedi are like this, and Sith are like this…’”

Most Star Wars projects are currently available to stream on Disney+. For more Star Wars news, check out our coverage by clicking here.