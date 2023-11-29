LEGO fan creates wildly detailed Adventure Time model & it looks amazing

A LEGO fan dedicated to adventure has created an incredible LEGO Adventure Time set of the iconic Treehouse. That’s pretty mathematical.

LEGO loves a crossover, but a collaboration with a cascade of cartoons is yet to be seen in full force. There are some exceptions, such as The Simpsons and Disney LEGO sets, but nothing exceptional from, say, any Cartoon Network classics outside of the odd minifigure here and there.

Thankfully, an adventurous Reddit user has taken the challenge to heart and created an enormous LEGO set based on an iconic location from Adventure Time. Officially, there has only been a few appearances by the Adventure Time crew in LEGO form, but one user wanted to make something very different.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO Adventure Time Treehouse set

Creative Reddit user turchy12 has created an amazing LEGO replica of Finn and Jake’s Treehouse to Minifigure scale.

turchy12 has outdone themselves with this build; the removable side on the tree reveals a detailed interior chock full of the slightest Adventure Time references; from the treasure house to the bedroom with Jake’s drawer bed, you can tell a lot of heart has gone into the creation of this set.

We wished there were more LEGO Adventure Time sets

The land of Ooo has only entered the LEGO realm previously in the form of a LEGO Adventure Time model kit set and some sets in the LEGO Dimensions game line, which brought Finn, Jake, Lumpy Space Princess, BMO, and Marceline into Minifigure form.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There are many ideas for potential LEGO Adventure Time sets: The Candy Kingdom, Ice King’s Frozen Palace, Marceline’s House, and many more. That’s not even mentioning the Adventure Time successor show, Fionna and Cake, which has plenty of LEGO potential by itself.

Where to buy LEGO Adventure Time sets

We recommend picking up the existing LEGO Adventure time sets from Amazon through third-party sellers, mainly because you’ll receive a good amount of buyer protection with Amazon. These sets may be retired, but these sellers still make them available, admittedly for a noticeable price hike.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

LEGO Ideas Adventure Time – 21308

The LEGO Ideas Adventure Time set contains 495 pieces, making up the stars of Adventure Time, Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, Lady Rainicorn, BMO, and the Ice King with his evil penguin sidekick Gunter.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Dimensions Adventure Time Level Pack – 71245

The LEGO Dimensions Adventure Time Level pack contains a Finn Minifigure and two small builds of one of Jake’s transformations, the Jakemobile, and the duo’s old buddy, Ancient War Elephant. This set also has a new Adventure Time-themed level to add to your LEGO Dimensions experience.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Dimensions Adventure Time Team Pack – 71246

The LEGO Dimensions Adventure Time Team Pack features minifigures of Jake the Dog and Lumpy Space Princess and small builds of BMO and a Lumpy car. This pack will allow all these characters and vehicles to become available in the LEGO Dimensions game.

LEGO Dimensions Adventure Time Fun Pack – 71285

The LEGO Dimensions Adventure Time Fun Pack comes with a Minifigure of Marceline the Vampire Queen and a small build of her Lunatic Amp, which has multiple build options. This set allows access to play as Marceline and ride around on the Lunatic Amp as a vehicle in LEGO Dimensions.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s everything on LEGO Adventure Time sets for now. We can only hope LEGO considers some sets of Cartoon Network classics and a minifigure pack series in the future. We know these sets would be extremely successful among nostalgic adult LEGO fans and young cartoon fans alike.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.