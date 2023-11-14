Where to buy LEGO The Simpsons sets

Looking for where to buy the elusive LEGO The Simpsons sets? It can be as challenging as trying to find Springfield on a map. Fortunately, we’ve found exactly where you can buy them.

The Simpsons show no signs of slowing down with new seasons, whether it’s killing off memorable characters or Homer changing his stance on strangling Bart. You cannot stop The Simpsons.

Naturally, LEGO capitalized on the funny family by creating LEGO The Simpsons sets. Unfortunately, that was a while ago, and LEGO The Simpsons as a line has since retired. Don’t have a cow, man, as Bart would say. We’ve found where to buy them.

Where to buy LEGO The Simpsons – The Simpsons House set

The LEGO The Simpsons House set can sit proudly at 2,523 pieces as it appears or open up to reveal the rooms inside.

Of course, this set features the Simpsons family of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and their neighbor Ned Flanders. The minifigures are impressive, although all but Flanders and Maggie maintain a muted facial expression.

The scale of the LEGO The Simpsons House can be a bit disappointing, however. This is a set that deserves the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series treatment.

Where to buy LEGO The Simpsons The Kwik-E-Mart set

The iconic Simpsons store appears in the LEGO The Simpsons The Kwik-E-Mart set, containing 2,179 pieces and six minifigures, including Chief Wiggum, Snake the Jailbird, beloved store clerk, and father of eight Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

The inside and out of this set are impressive, with all the small nods to the series, from Jasper getting frozen in the freezer to Bart’s “Angry Dad” comic on the newsstand. Unfortunately, this retired set now goes for a rather high price. At least Apu would be so proud.

The Simpsons has a plentiful cast of characters to collect in the LEGO The Simpsons minifigure pack. It features the Simpsons family Apu, Chief Wiggum, and Ned Flanders, in case you missed the previous sets.

Also included is the ever-unfortunate Milhouse, dopey Ralph Wiggum, local bully Nelson Muntz, the evil Mr. Burns, Abe Simpson, Krusty the Clown, and cartoon duo Itchy and Scratchy.

The Simpsons cast expands in the LEGO The Simpsons minifigures packs series 2. It features new variations of The Simpsons family, Patty & Selma, Groundskeeper Willie, Edna Krabappel, Professor Frink, Hans Moleman, Waylon Smithers, and Doctor Hibbert.

We can’t forget Comic Book Guy, who surely would say “Worst minifigure ever!” about himself. The Simpsons minifigure packs are perfect for those who want to own a (LEGO) piece of Simpsons merch but cannot meet the prices of the retired sets.

Recreate your favorite cartoon dad and clown in the LEGO The Simpsons BrickHeadz Homer Simpson & Krusty the Clown set. At 215 pieces, this set would make an excellent gift for an older fan who recalls Homer and Krusty’s antics with the local mob.

This is a rather rare BrickHeadz set so the price can go surprisingly high, so dedicated LEGO collectors might find the LEGO The Simpsons BrickHeadz of Homer Simpsons Krusty the Clown set more enticing than the average LEGO fan.

Speaking of, this may be another one for the collectors out there. The LEGO Dimensions Simpsons Level Pack grants you access to a playable level following the story of a classic chili-filled Simpsons episode.

That’s all the LEGO The Simpsons sets for now. As massive fans of The Simpsons, we hope LEGO returns to create more sets for the The Simpsons line someday.

