Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake – Release date, plot, cast, & more

Adventure time, come on grab your friends, we’re letting you know everything about Fionna & Cake’s newest HBO show.

Its been over a decade since Adventure Time first began on Cartoon Network, but the fun times are far from over.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, the long-awaited gender-swapped spinoff, is almost here, and fans are getting hyped. But what’s happening with the show, and do we have any big information about it?

Well, it’s adventure time, come on grab your friends, we’re heading back to distant lands, with Cake the Cat and Fionna the human, the fun will never end, so here’s all we know so far.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake is set to premiere on August 31 on Max, after being in development since 2021.

This spinoff has been a long time coming, as some fans have been begging for a Fionna and Cake spinoff since they first appeared in the original series. Though sadly as this show is being called a “limited series,” it’s likely that there won’t be future seasons after this one.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake cast – Who is working on the show?

As of writing, only three main voices have been confirmed for the cast:

Madeleine Martin as Fionna

Roz Ryan as Cake the cat

Tom Kenny as Simon Petrikov

As shown by the trailers below, it is expected for many other Adventure Time voice actors to return to voice their roles in the show. Adam Muto, the showrunner for the final seasons of Adventure Time, will also be returning.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake trailer – Is there a trailer?

Yes, an official sneak peek for the spin-off was released on July 20 at SDCC. It showcases the amazing Adventure Time humor and animation style, so make sure to check it out below:

There is also an official trailer released just recently, which you can also check out below:

The trailer shows a variety of characters, ranging from friends to foes, and if you look closely you may even see the original Finn in one short clip.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake plot – What will happen in the show?

Fionna & Cake will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, and will tell a somewhat different story than the original series. The official synopsis is as such: “Based on characters from the beloved Adventure Time franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov.”

These characters were originally alternative versions of Finn the Humans and Jake the Dog, the leads of Adventure time. Based on unused designs by Natasha Allegri, Fionna and Cake were pushed into the show by fans, as their love for the designs led to a gender-swapped episode in Season 3 of the original show. While this new spin-off is seemingly different from those origins, no doubt there will be some crossover.

That’s everything we know so far about Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

